Alpe d’Huzes Huez

Alpe d’Huzes

Avenue de Brandes Huez Isère

Début : Lundi 2026-06-01

fin : 2026-06-05

2026-06-01

L’abandon n’est pas une option!



5 000 cyclistes, seuls ou en équipe, vont grimper en une journée jusqu’à 6 fois la montée de l’Alpe d’Huez et ses légendaires 21 virages.

Avenue de Brandes Huez 38750 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 76 11 44 44 info@alpedhuez.com

English : Alpe d’Huzes

Quitting is not an option!



5,000 cyclists, alone or in a team, will climb in one day up to 6 times the ascent of Alpe d’Huez and its legendary 21 bends. An event that is mythical and renowned in the Netherlands for its 14 km and 1120 meters of vertical drop. By bike, running or walking, the aim is to cover a maximum of 84 km and 6700 vertical meters in the same day! The objective of these six climbs (Zes meaning 6 in Dutch) is to collect donations for the KWF, the national and official foundation in the Netherlands for the fight against cancer.

