Alpha Clap’ Médiathèque L’Alpha Angoulême

Alpha Clap’

Médiathèque L’Alpha 1 rue Coulomb Angoulême Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-13 18:00:00

fin : 2026-03-13

Date(s) :

2026-03-13

L’Alpha Clap’ inaugure son nouveau rendez-vous cinématographique ! Pensé pour les passionnés du septième art comme pour celles et ceux qui souhaitent partager un bon moment devant un film, ce cycle proposera des projections suivies d’échanges conviviaux.

.

Médiathèque L’Alpha 1 rue Coulomb Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 94 56 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Alpha Clap? is inaugurating its new film event! Designed for film enthusiasts and those who want to share a good time in front of a film, this cycle will offer screenings followed by convivial exchanges.

L’événement Alpha Clap’ Angoulême a été mis à jour le 2026-01-20 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême