Informations pratiques

Carcassonne

AMERICAN GOSPEL

6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 36 – 36 – 42 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-12-11 20:30:00

fin : 2026-12-11

Date(s) :

2026-12-11

Ewilona Production & Antarion Prod présentent American Gospel by Gospel pour 100 Voix

Ils sont 9 ou 12 mais ont autant d’énergie que 100 !

Normal, c’est la petite formation du fameux show GOSPEL POUR 100 VOIX/THE 100 VOICES OF GOSPEL.

Même direction artistique, mêmes choristes, mêmes musiciens, même énergie… mais qui rentrent dans votre théâtre !

Une énergie à même de réchauffer la banquise Festival international de Jazz au Quebec.

Durée 1h30

Chorale American Gospel by Gospel pour 100 Voix

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6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Ewilona Production & Antarion Prod present *American Gospel by Gospel for 100 Voices*

There are 9 or 12 of them, but they have as much energy as 100!

No wonder—this is the smaller ensemble from the famous show GOSPEL FOR 100 VOICES/THE 100 VOICES OF GOSPEL.

Same artistic direction, same singers, same musicians, same energy… but now they’re coming to your theater!

%AB Enough energy to melt the polar ice cap %E9%BB Quebec International Jazz Festival.

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Choir: American Gospel by Gospel for 100 Voices

L’événement AMERICAN GOSPEL Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par