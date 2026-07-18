AMERICAN GOSPEL Carcassonne
vendredi 11 décembre 2026 · Carcassonne
Informations pratiques
Carcassonne
AMERICAN GOSPEL
6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude
Tarif : 36 – 36 – 42 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-11 20:30:00
fin : 2026-12-11
Date(s) :
2026-12-11
Ewilona Production & Antarion Prod présentent American Gospel by Gospel pour 100 Voix
Ils sont 9 ou 12 mais ont autant d’énergie que 100 !
Normal, c’est la petite formation du fameux show GOSPEL POUR 100 VOIX/THE 100 VOICES OF GOSPEL.
Même direction artistique, mêmes choristes, mêmes musiciens, même énergie… mais qui rentrent dans votre théâtre !
Une énergie à même de réchauffer la banquise Festival international de Jazz au Quebec.
Durée 1h30
Chorale American Gospel by Gospel pour 100 Voix
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6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Ewilona Production & Antarion Prod present *American Gospel by Gospel for 100 Voices*
There are 9 or 12 of them, but they have as much energy as 100!
No wonder—this is the smaller ensemble from the famous show GOSPEL FOR 100 VOICES/THE 100 VOICES OF GOSPEL.
Same artistic direction, same singers, same musicians, same energy… but now they’re coming to your theater!
%AB Enough energy to melt the polar ice cap %E9%BB Quebec International Jazz Festival.
Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes
Choir: American Gospel by Gospel for 100 Voices
L’événement AMERICAN GOSPEL Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par
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