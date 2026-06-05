Carcassonne

FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE À 2 TEMPS

Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-18 21:00:00

fin : 2026-08-18

Date(s) :

2026-08-18

À 2 Temps, c’est une voix apaisante portée par une guitare entraînante qui revisite avec douceur et énergie des classiques de divers styles (variété, swing, latin…), le tout réinterprété dans une ambiance Jazz/Pop chaleureuse. Le duo propose également plusieurs intermèdes instrumentaux, durant lesquels le guitariste interprète en solo ses propres compositions. Basés dans l’Aude depuis toujours, Eléa Schuhmann, chanteuse, est issue d’une famille de musiciens, là où la musique s’est transmise de générations en générations ; tandis que Tom Augé, guitariste, a vécu son enfance dans les Corbières et s’est formé en autodidacte, guidé par sa passion de la musique.

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Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

À 2 Temps is a soothing voice supported by a lively guitar, gently and energetically revisiting classics in a variety of styles (variety, swing, Latin…), all reinterpreted in a warm jazz/pop ambience. The duo also features several instrumental interludes, during which the guitarist performs his own solo compositions. Based in the Aude region of France, singer Eléa Schuhmann comes from a family of musicians, where music has been handed down from generation to generation; while guitarist Tom Augé spent his childhood in the Corbières region of France, self-taught and guided by his passion for music.

L’événement FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE À 2 TEMPS Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par