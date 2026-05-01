Animation pêche Châteaulin
Animation pêche Châteaulin mercredi 27 mai 2026.
Châteaulin
Animation pêche
Châteaulin Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-27 13:30:00
fin : 2026-05-27 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-27
Animation pêche aux leurres sur le secteur de Châteaulin (Canal Nantes à Brest) avec Manu Adam. 6 places maximum, pour des jeunes entre 10 et 16 ans.
Inscriptions par téléphone au 0642757113. .
Châteaulin 29150 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 42 75 71 13
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Animation pêche
L’événement Animation pêche Châteaulin a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par OT MENEZ-HOM ATLANTIQUE
À voir aussi à Châteaulin (Finistère)
- Global Resonance Run ar Puns Châteaulin 16 mai 2026
- Exposition photo Regards sur les oiseaux Fête de la Nature Bibliothèque municipale Châteaulin 19 mai 2026
- Observation des oiseaux sortie guidée Fête de la Nature Rue Raoul Anthony Châteaulin 20 mai 2026
- Concert Jean-Yves Bardoul Run ar Puns Châteaulin 20 mai 2026
- Conférence Les oiseaux au jardin Fête de la Nature Rocade de Parc Bihan Châteaulin 22 mai 2026