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Animation pêche Châteaulin

Animation pêche Châteaulin mercredi 27 mai 2026.

Ville : 29150 Châteaulin

Département : Finistère

Début : mercredi 27 mai 2026

Fin : mercredi 27 mai 2026

Heure de début : 13:30:00

Tarif :

Châteaulin

Animation pêche

Châteaulin Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-27 13:30:00
fin : 2026-05-27 17:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-27

Animation pêche aux leurres sur le secteur de Châteaulin (Canal Nantes à Brest) avec Manu Adam. 6 places maximum, pour des jeunes entre 10 et 16 ans.
Inscriptions par téléphone au 0642757113.   .

Châteaulin 29150 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 42 75 71 13 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Animation pêche

L’événement Animation pêche Châteaulin a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par OT MENEZ-HOM ATLANTIQUE

À voir aussi à Châteaulin (Finistère)