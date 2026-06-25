Animation pêche pour les enfants Petit lac Marciac
Animation pêche pour les enfants Petit lac Marciac jeudi 6 août 2026.
Marciac
Animation pêche pour les enfants
Petit lac MARCIAC Marciac Gers
Tarif : 7 – 7 – EUR
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-06 17:30:00
fin : 2026-08-06 19:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-06
Cette année encore, la mairie de Marciac programme des ateliers de pêche pour les enfants de 6 à 13 ans, encadrés par un moniteur diplômé.
Ils se dérouleront le jeudi jusqu’au 27 août, au Petit Lac côté espace pique-nique, dans un espace sécurisé et champêtre.
Participation 7 € par enfant (matériel de pêche et appâts fournis).
Age 6 à 13 ans
Inscriptions obligatoires
Ces ateliers offrent aux enfants une opportunité unique de découvrir la pêche dans un cadre naturel et convivial. Ils sont encadrés par un moniteur expérimenté, garantissant sécurité et pédagogie tout au long de l’activité.
Les places étant limitées, nous invitons les familles intéressées à s’inscrire rapidement pour garantir la participation de leurs enfants.
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Petit lac MARCIAC Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 09 38 03 mairie@marciac.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Once again this year, the Marciac town hall is organizing fishing workshops for children ages 6 to 13, led by a certified instructor.
They will take place on Thursdays through August 27 at the Petit Lac, next to the picnic area, in a safe, rural setting.
? Fee: 7 ? per child (fishing gear and bait provided).
Age: 6–13 years old
? Registration required
These workshops offer children a unique opportunity to discover fishing in a natural and friendly setting. They are supervised by an experienced instructor, ensuring safety and educational guidance throughout the activity.
Since space is limited, we encourage interested families to register as soon as possible to ensure their children’s participation.
L’événement Animation pêche pour les enfants Marciac a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65
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