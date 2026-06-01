Bram

ANNE S. L’INFINI VOYAGE, DANS LE BLEU PROFOND

Avenue Georges Clemenceau Bram Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-27

fin : 2026-08-23

Date(s) :

2026-06-27

Du 27 juin au 23 août, Les Essar[t]s accueillent l’artiste audoise Anne.S et son univers poétique, sensible et profondément humain.

À travers son emblématique Petit Peuple , façonné notamment à partir de bois flottés glanés sur les rivages méditerranéens, l’artiste nous invite à réfléchir aux migrations, aux voyages, à l’exil, mais aussi à la solidarité, à la liberté et à notre place dans le monde.

Une installation immersive qui parle de l’humain autrement, sans discours ni jugement, en s’adressant directement à nos émotions et à notre imaginaire.

Entrée libre et gratuite.

Exposition ouverte au public le mercredi de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 18h et du jeudi au dimanche de 14h à 18h. Vernissage le vendredi 26 juin à 18h30.

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Avenue Georges Clemenceau Bram 11150 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 24 40 66 culture@villedebram.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

From June 27 to August 23, Les Essar[t]s will host Aude-based artist Anne.S and her poetic, sensitive, and deeply human world.

Through her emblematic work “Petit Peuple,” crafted primarily from driftwood gathered along the shores of the Mediterranean, the artist invites us to reflect on migration, travel, and exile, but also on solidarity, freedom, and our place in the world.

An immersive installation that explores the human condition in a different way—without rhetoric or judgment—by speaking directly to our emotions and imagination.

Free admission.

The exhibition is open to the public on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and from Thursday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Opening reception on Friday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m.

L’événement ANNE S. L’INFINI VOYAGE, DANS LE BLEU PROFOND Bram a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par