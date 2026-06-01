Bram

CATHERINE CHOUARD MÉMOIRE D’UNITÉ

Avenue Georges Clemenceau Bram Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-27

fin : 2026-08-30

Date(s) :

2026-06-27

Du 27 juin au 30 août, Les Essar[t]s accueillent l’exposition Catherine Chouard Mémoire d’Unité.

La beauté naturelle est une grâce. Ralentir pour la contempler est un soin. Telle est la démarche photographique de Catherine Chouard, audoise d’adoption et membre du Graph-CMI, qui nous offre une vision apaisée et poétique de la nature qui nous entoure.

Entrée libre et gratuite.

Exposition ouverte au public le mercredi de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 18h et du jeudi au dimanche de 14h à 18h.

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Avenue Georges Clemenceau Bram 11150 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 24 40 66 culture@villedebram.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

From June 27 to August 30, Les Essar[t]s will host the exhibition *Catherine Chouard: Mémoire d’Unité*.

“Natural beauty is a blessing. Slowing down to contemplate it is an act of care.” This is the photographic approach of Catherine Chouard, a resident of the Aude region by choice and a member of Graph-CMI, who offers us a serene and poetic vision of the nature that surrounds us.

Admission is free.

The exhibition is open to the public on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and from Thursday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

L’événement CATHERINE CHOUARD MÉMOIRE D’UNITÉ Bram a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par