APÉRO DES CIMES Céret
lundi 24 août 2026 · Céret
Informations pratiques
Céret
APÉRO DES CIMES
Céret Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 30 – 30 – 30
Tarif Groupe
Tarif groupe
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-24 17:30:00
fin : 2026-08-24 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-24
Prenez de la hauteur en fin de journée pour une randonnée accompagnée par un accompagnateur en montagne. Au sommet, partagez un apéritif avec une sélection des meilleurs produits de notre vallée, tout en admirant un magnifique coucher de soleil sur les montagnes.
Lieu à définir lors de la réservation. Tarif à partir de 30€
.
Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 22 12 62 77
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Head up to the mountains at the end of the day for a hike led by a mountain guide. At the summit, enjoy an aperitif featuring a selection of our valley’s finest products while admiring a magnificent sunset over the mountains.
Location to be determined at the time of booking. Price starting at 30?
L’événement APÉRO DES CIMES Céret a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par VALLESPIR TOURISME
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