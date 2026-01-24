APÉRO PEINTURE AVEC LES ATELIERS SELKY Montpellier

APÉRO PEINTURE AVEC LES ATELIERS SELKY

216 Rue Elie Wiesel Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 29 – 29 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-17

fin : 2026-03-17

Date(s) :

2026-03-17

Le Melice vous accueille pour une soirée créative avec un atelier Paint and Cheers animé par L’Atelier de Selky.

L’idée reproduire pas à pas un tableau dans une ambiance détendue, un verre à la main, autour du bassin Jacques-Cœur.

Rendez-vous le mardi 17 mars à 19h. L’atelier est à 29€ par personne, avec une consommation incluse.

Les réservations se font directement au 06 70 52 68 45. Une belle occasion de laisser parler votre côté artistique, débutant ou as du pinceau, tout en passant un moment agréable à Port-Marianne. .

216 Rue Elie Wiesel Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 70 52 68 45

English :

Le Melice welcomes you to a creative evening with a Paint and Cheers workshop hosted by L?Atelier de Selky.

The idea: reproduce a painting step by step in a relaxed atmosphere, with a drink in hand, around the Jacques-C?ur Basin.

