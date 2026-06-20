APLEC Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
APLEC Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via dimanche 6 septembre 2026.
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
APLEC
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-06
fin : 2026-09-06
Date(s) :
2026-09-06
L’Aplec de Font-Romeu, le 6 septembre, est un grand rassemblement traditionnel et spirituel au cœur des Pyrénées catalanes. Cette journée de pèlerinage, de partage et de convivialité réunit fidèles et visiteurs autour de l’Ermitage Notre-Dame de Font-Romeu, dans un cadre exceptionnel mêlant foi, culture et patrimoine.
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Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
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English :
The Aplec de Font-Romeu, held on September 6, is a major traditional and spiritual gathering in the heart of the Catalan Pyrenees. This day of pilgrimage, sharing, and fellowship brings together the faithful and visitors at the Hermitage of Our Lady of Font-Romeu, in an exceptional setting that blends faith, culture, and heritage.
L’événement APLEC Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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