ASM Clermont Auvergne VS Castres Stade Marcel-Michelin Clermont-Ferrand
samedi 26 septembre 2026 · Stade Marcel-Michelin · Clermont-Ferrand
Informations pratiques
Clermont-Ferrand
ASM Clermont Auvergne VS Castres
Stade Marcel-Michelin 35 rue du Clos Four Clermont-Ferrand Puy-de-Dôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-26 16:35:00
fin : 2026-09-26
Date(s) :
2026-09-26
Rejoignez la Yellow Army et assistez à la prochaine rencontre au stade Marcel-Michelin !
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Stade Marcel-Michelin 35 rue du Clos Four Clermont-Ferrand 63100 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Join the Yellow Army and come watch the next game at Marcel-Michelin Stadium!
L’événement ASM Clermont Auvergne VS Castres Clermont-Ferrand a été mis à jour le 2026-08-20 par Clermont Auvergne Volcans
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