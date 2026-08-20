ASM Clermont Auvergne VS Castres Stade Marcel-Michelin Clermont-Ferrand

Informations pratiques

Clermont-Ferrand

ASM Clermont Auvergne VS Castres

Stade Marcel-Michelin 35 rue du Clos Four Clermont-Ferrand Puy-de-Dôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-26 16:35:00

fin : 2026-09-26

Date(s) :

2026-09-26

Rejoignez la Yellow Army et assistez à la prochaine rencontre au stade Marcel-Michelin !

.

Stade Marcel-Michelin 35 rue du Clos Four Clermont-Ferrand 63100 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Join the Yellow Army and come watch the next game at Marcel-Michelin Stadium!

L’événement ASM Clermont Auvergne VS Castres Clermont-Ferrand a été mis à jour le 2026-08-20 par Clermont Auvergne Volcans