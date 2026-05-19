ATELIER DES SAVEURS DE LA CUISINE ROMAINE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
ATELIER DES SAVEURS DE LA CUISINE ROMAINE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges samedi 22 août 2026.
Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
ATELIER DES SAVEURS DE LA CUISINE ROMAINE
SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-22 14:00:00
fin : 2026-08-22 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-22
Atelier animé par Silvia, cuisinière gallo-romaine, autour des saveurs et des pratiques culinaires de l’Antiquité épices, aromates, savoir-faire et plaisir du partage.
Les participants découvriront les cuisines gallo-romaines, leurs odeurs et certaines préparations typiques comme les patinae et minutales, avec une initiation aux associations d’épices. Quelques dégustations sont proposées.
Intervenante Sylvie Campech (Causeries culinaires)
Gratuit, sans réservation
.
SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Workshop led by Silvia, a Gallo-Roman cook, on the flavors and culinary practices of Antiquity: spices, herbs, know-how and the pleasure of sharing.
Participants will discover Gallo-Roman kitchens, their smells and typical preparations such as patinae and minutales, with an introduction to spice combinations. A number of tastings are also on offer.
Speaker: Sylvie Campech (Culinary Talks)
Free, no reservation required
L’événement ATELIER DES SAVEURS DE LA CUISINE ROMAINE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65
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