Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

ATELIER DES SAVEURS DE LA CUISINE ROMAINE

SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-22 14:00:00

fin : 2026-08-22 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-22

Atelier animé par Silvia, cuisinière gallo-romaine, autour des saveurs et des pratiques culinaires de l’Antiquité épices, aromates, savoir-faire et plaisir du partage.

Les participants découvriront les cuisines gallo-romaines, leurs odeurs et certaines préparations typiques comme les patinae et minutales, avec une initiation aux associations d’épices. Quelques dégustations sont proposées.

Intervenante Sylvie Campech (Causeries culinaires)

Gratuit, sans réservation

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SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79

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English :

Workshop led by Silvia, a Gallo-Roman cook, on the flavors and culinary practices of Antiquity: spices, herbs, know-how and the pleasure of sharing.

Participants will discover Gallo-Roman kitchens, their smells and typical preparations such as patinae and minutales, with an introduction to spice combinations. A number of tastings are also on offer.

Speaker: Sylvie Campech (Culinary Talks)

Free, no reservation required

L’événement ATELIER DES SAVEURS DE LA CUISINE ROMAINE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65