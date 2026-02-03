Atelier Shiatsu enfants/parents Association Equilibre Royan
Atelier Shiatsu enfants/parents Association Equilibre Royan mardi 17 mars 2026.
Atelier Shiatsu enfants/parents
Association Equilibre 16 rue Louis de Foix Royan Charente-Maritime
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-17 10:00:00
fin : 2026-03-17
Date(s) :
2026-03-17
Le shiatsu en atelier enfant/parent favorise la détente, le lien affectif et la communication. Par le toucher bienveillant, chacun apprend à écouter l’autre et à se recentrer.
Association Equilibre 16 rue Louis de Foix Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 06 44 57 accueil@equilibre-famille17.fr
English :
Shiatsu in child/parent workshops promotes relaxation, emotional bonding and communication. Through gentle touch, each learns to listen to the other and refocus.
