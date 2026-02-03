Atelier Shiatsu enfants/parents Association Equilibre Royan

Atelier Shiatsu enfants/parents

Association Equilibre 16 rue Louis de Foix Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3 EUR

Début : 2026-03-17 10:00:00

fin : 2026-03-17

2026-03-17

Le shiatsu en atelier enfant/parent favorise la détente, le lien affectif et la communication. Par le toucher bienveillant, chacun apprend à écouter l’autre et à se recentrer.

English :

Shiatsu in child/parent workshops promotes relaxation, emotional bonding and communication. Through gentle touch, each learns to listen to the other and refocus.

