ATELIER TIR A LA SAGAIE ET AU PROPULSEUR MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac
ATELIER TIR A LA SAGAIE ET AU PROPULSEUR MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac jeudi 23 avril 2026.
Aurignac
ATELIER TIR A LA SAGAIE ET AU PROPULSEUR
MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Benabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-23 16:50:00
fin : 2026-04-23 17:50:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-23 2026-04-30
Essayez-vous au tir au propulseur et à la sagaie, techniques de chasse de nos ancêtres à la Préhistoire, un as du tir sommeille peut-être en vous !
Cette animation d’1h accessible à partir de 7 ans.
Durée 1h
Places limitées Réservation conseillée !
Atelier remplacé en cas de pluie. 5 .
MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Benabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Try your hand at spear and assegai shooting, the hunting techniques used by our ancestors in prehistoric times. You might just be the ace in the hole!
L’événement ATELIER TIR A LA SAGAIE ET AU PROPULSEUR Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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