Aurignac

ATELIER TIR A LA SAGAIE ET AU PROPULSEUR

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Benabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

5

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-23 16:50:00

fin : 2026-04-23 17:50:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-23 2026-04-30

Essayez-vous au tir au propulseur et à la sagaie, techniques de chasse de nos ancêtres à la Préhistoire, un as du tir sommeille peut-être en vous !

Cette animation d’1h accessible à partir de 7 ans.

Durée 1h

Places limitées Réservation conseillée !

Atelier remplacé en cas de pluie. 5 .

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Benabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Try your hand at spear and assegai shooting, the hunting techniques used by our ancestors in prehistoric times. You might just be the ace in the hole!

L’événement ATELIER TIR A LA SAGAIE ET AU PROPULSEUR Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE