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JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DE L’ARCHÉOLOGIE Aurignac

JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DE L’ARCHÉOLOGIE Aurignac

JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DE L’ARCHÉOLOGIE Aurignac samedi 13 juin 2026.

Adresse : MUSEE DE L'AURIGNACIEN

Ville : 31420 Aurignac

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : samedi 13 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 14 juin 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif :

Aurignac

JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DE L’ARCHÉOLOGIE

MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13 14:00:00
fin : 2026-06-14 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-13

Rejoins le Musée de l’Aurignacien pour participer à cette nouvelle édition des Journées Européenne de l’Archéologie, et participe aux diverses activités proposées !
Si la semaine est dédiée aux scolaires, le week-end, vous pourrez vous aussi profiter de nombreuses activités !

Découvrez le programme spéciale archéologie pour ce week-end à ne pas manquer !!!
Visites flash des collections archéologiques du musée.
Atelier dessin archéologique.

Gratuit
RÉSERVATION CONSEILLÉE, places limitées, entrée libre.
Tout public   .

MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Join the Musée de l’Aurignacien for another edition of the European Archaeology Days, and take part in the various activities on offer!

L’événement JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DE L’ARCHÉOLOGIE Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Aurignac (Haute-Garonne)