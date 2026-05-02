Aurignac

JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DE L’ARCHÉOLOGIE

MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-13 14:00:00

fin : 2026-06-14 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

Rejoins le Musée de l’Aurignacien pour participer à cette nouvelle édition des Journées Européenne de l’Archéologie, et participe aux diverses activités proposées !

Si la semaine est dédiée aux scolaires, le week-end, vous pourrez vous aussi profiter de nombreuses activités !

Découvrez le programme spéciale archéologie pour ce week-end à ne pas manquer !!!

Visites flash des collections archéologiques du musée.

Atelier dessin archéologique.

Gratuit

RÉSERVATION CONSEILLÉE, places limitées, entrée libre.

Tout public .

MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Join the Musée de l’Aurignacien for another edition of the European Archaeology Days, and take part in the various activities on offer!

L’événement JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DE L’ARCHÉOLOGIE Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE