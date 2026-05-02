JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DE L’ARCHÉOLOGIE Aurignac
JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DE L’ARCHÉOLOGIE Aurignac samedi 13 juin 2026.
Aurignac
JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DE L’ARCHÉOLOGIE
MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13 14:00:00
fin : 2026-06-14 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-13
Rejoins le Musée de l’Aurignacien pour participer à cette nouvelle édition des Journées Européenne de l’Archéologie, et participe aux diverses activités proposées !
Si la semaine est dédiée aux scolaires, le week-end, vous pourrez vous aussi profiter de nombreuses activités !
Découvrez le programme spéciale archéologie pour ce week-end à ne pas manquer !!!
Visites flash des collections archéologiques du musée.
Atelier dessin archéologique.
Gratuit
RÉSERVATION CONSEILLÉE, places limitées, entrée libre.
Tout public .
MUSEE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Join the Musée de l’Aurignacien for another edition of the European Archaeology Days, and take part in the various activities on offer!
L’événement JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DE L’ARCHÉOLOGIE Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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