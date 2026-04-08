ATELIER WEEK-END LABO TANGO Lieu-dit Monde Aurignac
ATELIER WEEK-END LABO TANGO Lieu-dit Monde Aurignac samedi 18 avril 2026.
Aurignac
ATELIER WEEK-END LABO TANGO
Lieu-dit Monde LA GLISSADE Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18
fin : 2026-04-19
Date(s) :
2026-04-18
Avec Gotan Comminges et RodolphO
Gotan Comminges et RodolphO vous proposent un cycle de labos/workshop tango immersifs sur quatre week-ends (4x8h d’ateliers) sur l’année avec différents et différentes intervenants.
Ce week-end sera avec Rassem Fakhfakh ! .
Lieu-dit Monde LA GLISSADE Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
With Gotan Comminges and RodolphO
L’événement ATELIER WEEK-END LABO TANGO Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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