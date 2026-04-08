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ATELIER WEEK-END LABO TANGO Lieu-dit Monde Aurignac

ATELIER WEEK-END LABO TANGO Lieu-dit Monde Aurignac

ATELIER WEEK-END LABO TANGO Lieu-dit Monde Aurignac samedi 18 avril 2026.

Lieu : Lieu-dit Monde

Adresse : LA GLISSADE

Ville : 31420 Aurignac

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-04-18T

Fin : 2026-04-19T

Tarif :

Aurignac

ATELIER WEEK-END LABO TANGO

Lieu-dit Monde LA GLISSADE Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18
fin : 2026-04-19

Date(s) :
2026-04-18

Avec Gotan Comminges et RodolphO
Gotan Comminges et RodolphO vous proposent un cycle de labos/workshop tango immersifs sur quatre week-ends (4x8h d’ateliers) sur l’année avec différents et différentes intervenants.

Ce week-end sera avec Rassem Fakhfakh !   .

Lieu-dit Monde LA GLISSADE Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

With Gotan Comminges and RodolphO

L’événement ATELIER WEEK-END LABO TANGO Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Aurignac (Haute-Garonne)