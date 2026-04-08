ATELIER WEEK-END LABO TANGO Lieu-dit Monde Aurignac

Aurignac

ATELIER WEEK-END LABO TANGO

Lieu-dit Monde LA GLISSADE Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-18

fin : 2026-04-19

Date(s) :

2026-04-18

Avec Gotan Comminges et RodolphO

Gotan Comminges et RodolphO vous proposent un cycle de labos/workshop tango immersifs sur quatre week-ends (4x8h d’ateliers) sur l’année avec différents et différentes intervenants.

Ce week-end sera avec Rassem Fakhfakh ! .

Lieu-dit Monde LA GLISSADE Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

With Gotan Comminges and RodolphO

L’événement ATELIER WEEK-END LABO TANGO Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE