Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Ateliers culinaires juillet à Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille

Ateliers culinaires juillet à Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille

Ateliers culinaires juillet à Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille samedi 11 juillet 2026.

Adresse : Bio d'Ici

Ville : 33350 Castillon-la-Bataille

Département : Gironde

Début : samedi 11 juillet 2026

Fin : dimanche 19 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 16:30:00

Tarif :

Castillon-la-Bataille

Ateliers culinaires juillet à Bio d’Ici

Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille Gironde

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-11 16:30:00
fin : 2026-07-19 17:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-11

Samedi 11 juillet Atelier cuisine Lacto-fermentation

Fabrication de conserve de légumes fermentés
de 16h30 à 17h30

Samedi 18 juillet Atelier familial Lacto-fermentation

Fabrication de boisson fermentée au kefir de fruits
de 16h30 à 17h30

Dimanche 19 juillet Atelier Brunch Spécial algues

de l’algue de l’entrée au dessert
de 10h à 12h30   .

Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille 33350 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 57 41 74 68  s.brunet@castilab.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Ateliers culinaires juillet à Bio d’Ici

L’événement Ateliers culinaires juillet à Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par OT Castillon-Pujols

À voir aussi à Castillon-la-Bataille (Gironde)