Ateliers culinaires juillet à Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille
Ateliers culinaires juillet à Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille samedi 11 juillet 2026.
Castillon-la-Bataille
Ateliers culinaires juillet à Bio d’Ici
Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille Gironde
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-11 16:30:00
fin : 2026-07-19 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-11
Samedi 11 juillet Atelier cuisine Lacto-fermentation
Fabrication de conserve de légumes fermentés
de 16h30 à 17h30
Samedi 18 juillet Atelier familial Lacto-fermentation
Fabrication de boisson fermentée au kefir de fruits
de 16h30 à 17h30
Dimanche 19 juillet Atelier Brunch Spécial algues
de l’algue de l’entrée au dessert
de 10h à 12h30 .
Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille 33350 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 57 41 74 68 s.brunet@castilab.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Ateliers culinaires juillet à Bio d’Ici
L’événement Ateliers culinaires juillet à Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par OT Castillon-Pujols
À voir aussi à Castillon-la-Bataille (Gironde)
- Ateliers culinaires Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille 30 mai 2026
- Ateliers culinaires juin à Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille 13 juin 2026
- Stage de fonderie Castillon-la-Bataille 29 juin 2026
- Spectacle La Bataille de Castillon Association 1453 Castillon-la-Bataille 16 juillet 2026
- Ateliers culinaires août à Bio d’Ici Castillon-la-Bataille 22 août 2026