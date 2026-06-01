ATELIERS ORIGAMI Villemagne-l’Argentière
ATELIERS ORIGAMI Villemagne-l’Argentière samedi 13 juin 2026.
Villemagne-l’Argentière
ATELIERS ORIGAMI
rue du Mail Villemagne-l’Argentière Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13
fin : 2026-06-13
Date(s) :
2026-06-13
1 samedi par mois venez partager un moment créatif et vous initier à l’origami: l’art japonais du papier plié
à la Ludothèque de Villemagne l’Argentière à côté de l’école
Informations: 06-26-20-22-54
1 samedi par mois venez partager un moment créatif et vous initier à l’origami: l’art japonais du papier plié
à la Ludothèque de Villemagne l’Argentière à côté de l’école
Informations: 06-26-20-22-54 .
rue du Mail Villemagne-l’Argentière 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 26 20 22 54 ludo.asso34@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
1 Saturday a month come and share a creative moment and learn origami: the Japanese art of folded paper
at the Villemagne l’Argentière toy library, next to the school
Information: 06-26-20-22-54
L’événement ATELIERS ORIGAMI Villemagne-l’Argentière a été mis à jour le 2026-06-01 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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