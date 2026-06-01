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ATELIERS ORIGAMI Villemagne-l’Argentière

ATELIERS ORIGAMI Villemagne-l’Argentière samedi 13 juin 2026.

Adresse : rue du Mail

Ville : 34600 Villemagne-l'Argentière

Département : Hérault

Début : samedi 13 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 13 juin 2026

Tarif :

Villemagne-l’Argentière

ATELIERS ORIGAMI

rue du Mail Villemagne-l’Argentière Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13
fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :
2026-06-13

1 samedi par mois venez partager un moment créatif et vous initier à l’origami: l’art japonais du papier plié
à la Ludothèque de Villemagne l’Argentière à côté de l’école
Informations: 06-26-20-22-54
1 samedi par mois venez partager un moment créatif et vous initier à l’origami: l’art japonais du papier plié
à la Ludothèque de Villemagne l’Argentière à côté de l’école
Informations: 06-26-20-22-54   .

rue du Mail Villemagne-l’Argentière 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 26 20 22 54  ludo.asso34@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

1 Saturday a month come and share a creative moment and learn origami: the Japanese art of folded paper
at the Villemagne l’Argentière toy library, next to the school
Information: 06-26-20-22-54

L’événement ATELIERS ORIGAMI Villemagne-l’Argentière a été mis à jour le 2026-06-01 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB

À voir aussi à Villemagne-l'Argentière (Hérault)