UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Prades

BAIN DE NATURE EN HAUT CONFLENT, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades

mercredi 29 juillet 2026 · Prades

BAIN DE NATURE EN HAUT CONFLENT, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 29 juillet 2026
Fin
mercredi 29 juillet 2026
Heure de début
09:30:00
Ville
66500 Prades
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
40 40 40 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Prades

BAIN DE NATURE EN HAUT CONFLENT, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 40 – 40 – 40

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-07-29 09:30:00
fin : 2026-07-29 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-29 2026-08-20

Pour découvrir l’environnement montagnard, observer la faune (marmottes, isards, vautours, …) et la flore des Pyrénées avec un accompagnateur spécialiste du patrimoine naturel.
Randonnée découverte avec liaison en 4×4.
sortie limitée à 6 personnes, sur réservation.
  .

Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81  pass.canigo@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover the mountain environment and observe the fauna (marmots, isards, vultures, etc.) and flora of the Pyrenees with a guide specializing in natural heritage.
Discovery hike with 4×4 link.
outing limited to 6 people, booking essential.

L’événement BAIN DE NATURE EN HAUT CONFLENT, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-07-20 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

À voir aussi à Prades (Pyrénées-Orientales)