Informations pratiques

Prades

BAIN DE NATURE EN HAUT CONFLENT, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 40 – 40 – 40

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-07-29 09:30:00

fin : 2026-07-29 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-29 2026-08-20

Pour découvrir l’environnement montagnard, observer la faune (marmottes, isards, vautours, …) et la flore des Pyrénées avec un accompagnateur spécialiste du patrimoine naturel.

Randonnée découverte avec liaison en 4×4.

sortie limitée à 6 personnes, sur réservation.

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Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81 pass.canigo@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover the mountain environment and observe the fauna (marmots, isards, vultures, etc.) and flora of the Pyrenees with a guide specializing in natural heritage.

Discovery hike with 4×4 link.

outing limited to 6 people, booking essential.

L’événement BAIN DE NATURE EN HAUT CONFLENT, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-07-20 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO