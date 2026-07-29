BAIN DE NATURE EN HAUT CONFLENT, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades
mercredi 29 juillet 2026 · Prades
Informations pratiques
Prades
BAIN DE NATURE EN HAUT CONFLENT, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO
Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 40 – 40 – 40
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-07-29 09:30:00
fin : 2026-07-29 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-29 2026-08-20
Pour découvrir l’environnement montagnard, observer la faune (marmottes, isards, vautours, …) et la flore des Pyrénées avec un accompagnateur spécialiste du patrimoine naturel.
Randonnée découverte avec liaison en 4×4.
sortie limitée à 6 personnes, sur réservation.
.
Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81 pass.canigo@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Discover the mountain environment and observe the fauna (marmots, isards, vultures, etc.) and flora of the Pyrenees with a guide specializing in natural heritage.
Discovery hike with 4×4 link.
outing limited to 6 people, booking essential.
L’événement BAIN DE NATURE EN HAUT CONFLENT, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-07-20 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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