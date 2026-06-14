BAL DE LA FÊTE NATIONALE Mail de Rochelongue Agde

Agde

BAL DE LA FÊTE NATIONALE

Mail de Rochelongue LE CAP D’AGDE Agde Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-14

fin : 2026-07-14

Date(s) :

2026-07-14

Le Mail de Rochelongue vibrera au son de l’accordéon et des musiques populaires pour une ambiance conviviale et intergénérationnelle.

Une invitation à venir danser, chanter et partager des moments festifs en famille ou entre amis. Toutes les générations sont attendues pour se laisser emporter par l’esprit guinguette et musette de Nacre et Nylon. .

Mail de Rochelongue LE CAP D’AGDE Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie capavenir34@gmail.com

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English :

The Mail de Rochelongue will come alive with the sounds of the accordion and folk music, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere that brings people of all ages together.

L’événement BAL DE LA FÊTE NATIONALE Agde a été mis à jour le 2026-06-14 par 34 ADT34