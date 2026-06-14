BAL DE LA FÊTE NATIONALE Mail de Rochelongue Agde
BAL DE LA FÊTE NATIONALE Mail de Rochelongue Agde mardi 14 juillet 2026.
Agde
BAL DE LA FÊTE NATIONALE
Mail de Rochelongue LE CAP D’AGDE Agde Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-14
fin : 2026-07-14
Date(s) :
2026-07-14
Le Mail de Rochelongue vibrera au son de l’accordéon et des musiques populaires pour une ambiance conviviale et intergénérationnelle.
Une invitation à venir danser, chanter et partager des moments festifs en famille ou entre amis. Toutes les générations sont attendues pour se laisser emporter par l’esprit guinguette et musette de Nacre et Nylon. .
Mail de Rochelongue LE CAP D’AGDE Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie capavenir34@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Mail de Rochelongue will come alive with the sounds of the accordion and folk music, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere that brings people of all ages together.
L’événement BAL DE LA FÊTE NATIONALE Agde a été mis à jour le 2026-06-14 par 34 ADT34
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