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AGENDA · Coly-Saint-Amand

Bal Trad Séchoir à tabac Coly-Saint-Amand

samedi 15 août 2026 · Séchoir à tabac · Coly-Saint-Amand

Bal Trad Séchoir à tabac Coly-Saint-Amand

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 15 août 2026
Fin
samedi 15 août 2026
Heure de début
20:00:00
Lieu
Séchoir à tabac
Adresse
Route du Peuch
Ville
24290 Coly-Saint-Amand
Département
Dordogne
Tarif

Coly-Saint-Amand

Bal Trad

Séchoir à tabac Route du Peuch Coly-Saint-Amand Dordogne

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-15 20:00:00
fin : 2026-08-15

Date(s) :
2026-08-15

20h. Buvette et restauration sur place assurée par C’art Thé Sien. Entrée à prix libre et conscient
Buvette et restauration sur place assurée par C’art Thé Sien.
Entrée à prix libre et conscient   .

Séchoir à tabac Route du Peuch Coly-Saint-Amand 24290 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 51 98 92 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Bal Trad

8:00 p.m. Refreshments and food available on site, provided by C’art Th%E9 Sien. Admission: pay what you can

L’événement Bal Trad Coly-Saint-Amand a été mis à jour le 2026-08-07 par OT Lascaux Dordogne Vallée Vézère

À voir aussi à Coly-Saint-Amand (Dordogne)