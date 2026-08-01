Bal Trad Séchoir à tabac Coly-Saint-Amand

Informations pratiques

Coly-Saint-Amand

Bal Trad

Séchoir à tabac Route du Peuch Coly-Saint-Amand Dordogne

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-15 20:00:00

fin : 2026-08-15

Date(s) :

2026-08-15

20h. Buvette et restauration sur place assurée par C’art Thé Sien. Entrée à prix libre et conscient

Buvette et restauration sur place assurée par C’art Thé Sien.

Entrée à prix libre et conscient .

Séchoir à tabac Route du Peuch Coly-Saint-Amand 24290 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 51 98 92

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Bal Trad

8:00 p.m. Refreshments and food available on site, provided by C’art Th%E9 Sien. Admission: pay what you can

L’événement Bal Trad Coly-Saint-Amand a été mis à jour le 2026-08-07 par OT Lascaux Dordogne Vallée Vézère