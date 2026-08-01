Bal Trad Séchoir à tabac Coly-Saint-Amand
samedi 15 août 2026 · Séchoir à tabac · Coly-Saint-Amand
Informations pratiques
Coly-Saint-Amand
Bal Trad
Séchoir à tabac Route du Peuch Coly-Saint-Amand Dordogne
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-15 20:00:00
fin : 2026-08-15
Date(s) :
2026-08-15
20h. Buvette et restauration sur place assurée par C’art Thé Sien. Entrée à prix libre et conscient
Buvette et restauration sur place assurée par C’art Thé Sien.
Entrée à prix libre et conscient .
Séchoir à tabac Route du Peuch Coly-Saint-Amand 24290 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 51 98 92
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Bal Trad
8:00 p.m. Refreshments and food available on site, provided by C’art Th%E9 Sien. Admission: pay what you can
L’événement Bal Trad Coly-Saint-Amand a été mis à jour le 2026-08-07 par OT Lascaux Dordogne Vallée Vézère
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