UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Catus

Bal traditionnel Catus

samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Catus

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Heure de début
21:00:00
Adresse
Allée du 19 Mars 1962
Ville
46150 Catus
Département
Lot
Tarif

Catus

Bal traditionnel

Allée du 19 Mars 1962 Catus Lot

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 21:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19

Date(s) :
2026-09-19

Organisation par Association Lo Garric

Bal trad’ occitan de rentrée avec le Duo Lo Garric (G

Organisation par Association Lo Garric

Bal trad’ occitan de rentrée avec le Duo Lo Garric (G. Cassagnes F. Barascou)

  .

Allée du 19 Mars 1962 Catus 46150 Lot Occitanie +33 6 99 96 64 32  duo.logarric@gmail.com

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English :

Organized by the Lo Garric Association

Traditional Occitan back-to-school dance with the Lo Garric Duo (G

L’événement Bal traditionnel Catus a été mis à jour le 2026-05-29 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot

À voir aussi à Catus (Lot)