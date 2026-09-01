Bal traditionnel Catus
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Catus
Informations pratiques
Catus
Bal traditionnel
Allée du 19 Mars 1962 Catus Lot
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 21:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Organisation par Association Lo Garric
Bal trad’ occitan de rentrée avec le Duo Lo Garric (G
Organisation par Association Lo Garric
Bal trad’ occitan de rentrée avec le Duo Lo Garric (G. Cassagnes F. Barascou)
.
Allée du 19 Mars 1962 Catus 46150 Lot Occitanie +33 6 99 96 64 32 duo.logarric@gmail.com
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English :
Organized by the Lo Garric Association
Traditional Occitan back-to-school dance with the Lo Garric Duo (G
L’événement Bal traditionnel Catus a été mis à jour le 2026-05-29 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot
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