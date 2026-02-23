BAL TRADITIONNEL & MUSETTE VILLAGE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

BAL TRADITIONNEL & MUSETTE

Participez au bal traditionnel et musette le 8 mai à 14h30 à la salle des fêtes de Saint-Bertrand de Comminges, animé par l’orchestre Sébastien Castagne.

Ambiance dansante et conviviale, buvette et pâtisserie sur place.

Entrée 10 €.

Renseignements au 06 74 84 26 93.

Organisé par la Ronde Pyrénéenne.

VILLAGE SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 74 84 26 93

English :

Join us for the traditional musette ball on May 8th at 2.30pm at the Salle des Fêtes in Saint-Bertrand de Comminges, with live music by Sébastien Castagne.

Friendly dancing atmosphere, refreshments and pastries on site.

Admission: 10?

Information on 06 74 84 26 93.

Organized by Ronde Pyrénéenne.

