BAL TRADITIONNEL & MUSETTE VILLAGE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
BAL TRADITIONNEL & MUSETTE VILLAGE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges vendredi 8 mai 2026.
BAL TRADITIONNEL & MUSETTE
VILLAGE SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-08 14:30:00
fin : 2026-05-08
Date(s) :
2026-05-08
Participez au bal traditionnel et musette le 8 mai à 14h30 à la salle des fêtes de Saint-Bertrand de Comminges, animé par l’orchestre Sébastien Castagne.
Ambiance dansante et conviviale, buvette et pâtisserie sur place.
Entrée 10 €.
Renseignements au 06 74 84 26 93.
Organisé par la Ronde Pyrénéenne.
.
VILLAGE SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 74 84 26 93
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Join us for the traditional musette ball on May 8th at 2.30pm at the Salle des Fêtes in Saint-Bertrand de Comminges, with live music by Sébastien Castagne.
Friendly dancing atmosphere, refreshments and pastries on site.
Admission: 10?
Information on 06 74 84 26 93.
Organized by Ronde Pyrénéenne.
L’événement BAL TRADITIONNEL & MUSETTE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-02-23 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65