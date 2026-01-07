ATELIER ME.MO MERCREDI MOSAÏQUE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
ATELIER ME.MO MERCREDI MOSAÏQUE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges mercredi 25 février 2026.
ATELIER ME.MO MERCREDI MOSAÏQUE
SALLE DE L’ÉCOLE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Début : 2026-02-25 14:00:00
fin : 2026-04-29 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-25 2026-03-04 2026-04-22 2026-04-29 2026-07-08 2026-07-15 2026-07-22 2026-07-29 2026-08-05 2026-08-12 2026-08-19 2026-08-26 2026-10-21 2026-10-28
Atelier de découverte de la mosaïque avec Alexandra Reuss, mosaïste à Saint-Bertrand.
Les ateliers ont lieu à l’école de Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges le mercredi matin ou l’après-midi (durée 2h). Tout le matériel de base est fourni. Atelier à partir de 3 ans. .
SALLE DE L’ÉCOLE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie alexandra.reuss@hotmail.com
English :
Mosaic discovery workshop with Alexandra Reuss, mosaicist in Saint-Bertrand.
