Balade botanique & atelier crayons aquarelle Estaing
mardi 25 août 2026 · Estaing
Informations pratiques
Estaing
Balade botanique & atelier crayons aquarelle
ESTAING Estaing Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-25 16:00:00
fin : 2026-08-25 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-25
Crayons botaniques
Balade botanique et crayons aquarelle.
Lors de cet atelier
L’association Au fil des végétaux présente quelques fleurs ayant un intérêt comestible ou botanique.
Altigraphy vous initie aux crayons aquarelle pour dessiner ces fleurs.
Pour conclure, une dégustation à base de plantes sauvages vous est proposée.
Adultes et plus de 12 ans.
Matériel fourni et dégustation botanique incluse.
Réservation obligatoire. .
ESTAING Estaing 65400 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 7 45 25 42 71
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Botanical Sketching:
Botanical Walk and Watercolor Pencils.
During this workshop:
The Au fil des végétaux association will introduce you to several flowers of edible or botanical interest.
Altigraphy will teach you how to use watercolor pencils to draw these flowers.
To wrap things up, you’ll enjoy a tasting featuring wild plants.
Adults and children ages 12 and up.
Materials provided and botanical tasting included.
L’événement Balade botanique & atelier crayons aquarelle Estaing a été mis à jour le 2026-08-13 par Agence Touristique des vallées de Gavarnie|CDT65
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