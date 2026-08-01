Informations pratiques

Estaing

Balade botanique & atelier crayons aquarelle

ESTAING Estaing Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-25 16:00:00

fin : 2026-08-25 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-25

Crayons botaniques

Balade botanique et crayons aquarelle.

Lors de cet atelier

L’association Au fil des végétaux présente quelques fleurs ayant un intérêt comestible ou botanique.

Altigraphy vous initie aux crayons aquarelle pour dessiner ces fleurs.

Pour conclure, une dégustation à base de plantes sauvages vous est proposée.

Adultes et plus de 12 ans.

Matériel fourni et dégustation botanique incluse.

Réservation obligatoire. .

ESTAING Estaing 65400 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 7 45 25 42 71

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Botanical Sketching:

Botanical Walk and Watercolor Pencils.

During this workshop:

The Au fil des végétaux association will introduce you to several flowers of edible or botanical interest.

Altigraphy will teach you how to use watercolor pencils to draw these flowers.

To wrap things up, you’ll enjoy a tasting featuring wild plants.

Adults and children ages 12 and up.

Materials provided and botanical tasting included.

L’événement Balade botanique & atelier crayons aquarelle Estaing a été mis à jour le 2026-08-13 par Agence Touristique des vallées de Gavarnie|CDT65