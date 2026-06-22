BALADE DÉCOUVERTE AUPRÈS DE MON ARBRE Py
BALADE DÉCOUVERTE AUPRÈS DE MON ARBRE Py mercredi 19 août 2026.
Py
BALADE DÉCOUVERTE AUPRÈS DE MON ARBRE
5 carrer Major Py Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-19 09:30:00
fin : 2026-08-19 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-19
Un arbre, c’est bien plus qu’un tronc et des feuilles c’est tout un monde caché ! Entre loge de pic et passages de coléoptères, partez avec François à la découverte de la forêt de Py et de ses petits habitants. Inscription obligatoire.
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5 carrer Major Py 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 29 37 rnn.py@reserves-naturelles-catalanes.org
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A tree is much more than just a trunk and leaves—it’s a whole hidden world! From woodpecker nesting sites to the trails of beetles, join François as he takes you on a journey to discover the Py Forest and its tiny inhabitants. Registration required.
L’événement BALADE DÉCOUVERTE AUPRÈS DE MON ARBRE Py a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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