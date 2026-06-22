Py

BALADE DÉCOUVERTE AUPRÈS DE MON ARBRE

5 carrer Major Py Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-19 09:30:00

fin : 2026-08-19 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-19

Un arbre, c’est bien plus qu’un tronc et des feuilles c’est tout un monde caché ! Entre loge de pic et passages de coléoptères, partez avec François à la découverte de la forêt de Py et de ses petits habitants. Inscription obligatoire.

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5 carrer Major Py 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 29 37 rnn.py@reserves-naturelles-catalanes.org

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English :

A tree is much more than just a trunk and leaves—it’s a whole hidden world! From woodpecker nesting sites to the trails of beetles, join François as he takes you on a journey to discover the Py Forest and its tiny inhabitants. Registration required.

L’événement BALADE DÉCOUVERTE AUPRÈS DE MON ARBRE Py a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO