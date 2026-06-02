Py

SCIENCE PARTICIPATIVE SAUVAGES DE MA RUE

5 carrer Major Py Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-01 09:30:00

fin : 2026-08-01 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-01

Participez au suivi de la flore avec les agents des réserves naturelles. Pas besoin d’être expert, chacun peut devenir observateur ! Donnez vos données aux scientifiques via l’application Sauvages de ma rue ou en ligne.

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5 carrer Major Py 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 29 37

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Take part in flora monitoring with nature reserve agents. No need to be an expert, anyone can become an observer! Give your data to scientists via the Sauvages de ma rue application or online.

L’événement SCIENCE PARTICIPATIVE SAUVAGES DE MA RUE Py a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO