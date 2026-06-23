BALADE DÉCOUVERTE PICS ET CHOUETTES Py
mardi 21 juillet 2026 · Py
Informations pratiques
Py
BALADE DÉCOUVERTE PICS ET CHOUETTES
5 carrer Major Py Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-21 09:30:00
fin : 2026-07-21 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-21
Allez à la rencontre des mystères de la forêt afin de découvrir la richesse de cet écosystème particulier aux travers l’exploration de deux univers liés le monde des pics et des chouettes.
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5 carrer Major Py 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 29 37 rnn.py@reserves-naturelles-catalanes.org
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and discover the mysteries of the forest to explore the richness of this unique ecosystem through two interconnected worlds: the world of mountain peaks and the world of owls.
L’événement BALADE DÉCOUVERTE PICS ET CHOUETTES Py a été mis à jour le 2026-06-23 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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