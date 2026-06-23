Informations pratiques

Py

BALADE DÉCOUVERTE PICS ET CHOUETTES

5 carrer Major Py Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-21 09:30:00

fin : 2026-07-21 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-21

Allez à la rencontre des mystères de la forêt afin de découvrir la richesse de cet écosystème particulier aux travers l’exploration de deux univers liés le monde des pics et des chouettes.

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5 carrer Major Py 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 29 37 rnn.py@reserves-naturelles-catalanes.org

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and discover the mysteries of the forest to explore the richness of this unique ecosystem through two interconnected worlds: the world of mountain peaks and the world of owls.

L’événement BALADE DÉCOUVERTE PICS ET CHOUETTES Py a été mis à jour le 2026-06-23 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO