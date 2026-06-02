Py

BALADE DÉCOUVERTE DÉCOUVERTE DES OISEAUX DE LA RÉSERVE NATURELLE

5 carrer Major Py Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-07 09:30:00

fin : 2026-08-07 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-07

Avec Thierry, arpentez le sentier des Esplanes à l’aide de ses appeaux, il communique avec l’avifaune en imitant les chants d’oiseaux, sans les perturber, pour vous plonger dans une langue aux règles et au vocabulaire uniques.

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5 carrer Major Py 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 29 37 rnn.py@reserves-naturelles-catalanes.org

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English :

Join Thierry on a walk along the Esplanes trail: using his bird calls, he communicates with birdlife by imitating bird songs, without disturbing them, to immerse you in a language with unique rules and vocabulary.

L’événement BALADE DÉCOUVERTE DÉCOUVERTE DES OISEAUX DE LA RÉSERVE NATURELLE Py a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO