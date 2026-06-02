BALADE DÉCOUVERTE DÉCOUVERTE DES OISEAUX DE LA RÉSERVE NATURELLE Py
BALADE DÉCOUVERTE DÉCOUVERTE DES OISEAUX DE LA RÉSERVE NATURELLE Py vendredi 7 août 2026.
Py
BALADE DÉCOUVERTE DÉCOUVERTE DES OISEAUX DE LA RÉSERVE NATURELLE
5 carrer Major Py Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 09:30:00
fin : 2026-08-07 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-07
Avec Thierry, arpentez le sentier des Esplanes à l’aide de ses appeaux, il communique avec l’avifaune en imitant les chants d’oiseaux, sans les perturber, pour vous plonger dans une langue aux règles et au vocabulaire uniques.
.
5 carrer Major Py 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 29 37 rnn.py@reserves-naturelles-catalanes.org
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Join Thierry on a walk along the Esplanes trail: using his bird calls, he communicates with birdlife by imitating bird songs, without disturbing them, to immerse you in a language with unique rules and vocabulary.
L’événement BALADE DÉCOUVERTE DÉCOUVERTE DES OISEAUX DE LA RÉSERVE NATURELLE Py a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
À voir aussi à Py (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- SCIENCE PARTICIPATIVE SAUVAGES DE MA RUE Py 1 août 2026
- ATELIERS TOUT SAVOIR SUR LE LOUP Py 3 août 2026
- ROTJÀ VALLÉE ÉTOILÉE Py 14 août 2026