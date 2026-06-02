Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

BALADE DÉCOUVERTE DÉCOUVERTE DES OISEAUX DE LA RÉSERVE NATURELLE Py

BALADE DÉCOUVERTE DÉCOUVERTE DES OISEAUX DE LA RÉSERVE NATURELLE Py

BALADE DÉCOUVERTE DÉCOUVERTE DES OISEAUX DE LA RÉSERVE NATURELLE Py vendredi 7 août 2026.

Adresse : 5 carrer Major

Ville : 66360 Py

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : vendredi 7 août 2026

Fin : vendredi 7 août 2026

Heure de début : 09:30:00

Tarif :

Py

BALADE DÉCOUVERTE DÉCOUVERTE DES OISEAUX DE LA RÉSERVE NATURELLE

5 carrer Major Py Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 09:30:00
fin : 2026-08-07 12:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-07

Avec Thierry, arpentez le sentier des Esplanes à l’aide de ses appeaux, il communique avec l’avifaune en imitant les chants d’oiseaux, sans les perturber, pour vous plonger dans une langue aux règles et au vocabulaire uniques.
  .

5 carrer Major Py 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 29 37  rnn.py@reserves-naturelles-catalanes.org

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Join Thierry on a walk along the Esplanes trail: using his bird calls, he communicates with birdlife by imitating bird songs, without disturbing them, to immerse you in a language with unique rules and vocabulary.

L’événement BALADE DÉCOUVERTE DÉCOUVERTE DES OISEAUX DE LA RÉSERVE NATURELLE Py a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

À voir aussi à Py (Pyrénées-Orientales)