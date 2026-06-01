BALADE GUIDÉE LES ÉVOLUTIONS DU PAYSAGE DE PRATS-DE-MOLLO-LA-PRESTE Prats-de-Mollo-la-Preste
BALADE GUIDÉE LES ÉVOLUTIONS DU PAYSAGE DE PRATS-DE-MOLLO-LA-PRESTE Prats-de-Mollo-la-Preste vendredi 12 juin 2026.
Prats-de-Mollo-la-Preste
BALADE GUIDÉE LES ÉVOLUTIONS DU PAYSAGE DE PRATS-DE-MOLLO-LA-PRESTE
Place du Foiral Prats-de-Mollo-la-Preste Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-12 15:30:00
fin : 2026-06-12 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-12
Partez en balade guidée pour comprendre les transformations du paysage au fil du temps, entre activités humaines, dynamiques naturelles et héritages du passé. Cette visite à deux voix, avec le Pays d’Art et d’Histoire transfrontalier, est proposé dan…
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Place du Foiral Prats-de-Mollo-la-Preste 66230 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 45 83 48 55 charlotte.besombes@canigo-grandsite.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Take a guided tour to understand how the landscape has changed over time, between human activities, natural dynamics and the legacy of the past. This two-voice tour, with the Pays d?Art et d?Histoire transfrontalier, is offered in…
L’événement BALADE GUIDÉE LES ÉVOLUTIONS DU PAYSAGE DE PRATS-DE-MOLLO-LA-PRESTE Prats-de-Mollo-la-Preste a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR