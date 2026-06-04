Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

Balade patrimoine autour de St-Bertrand-de-Comminges

SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-25 09:00:00

fin : 2026-07-25 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-25

Balade autour de Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges à la découverte de son patrimoine et de ses richesses (entre l’Antiquité et le chemin Jacquaire), avec Christine, accompagnatrice en montagne,

Rdv au parking en bas du village à 9h00. Jusqu’à 13h00

(possibilité de restauration au village au restaurant LE CANDIDE et de poursuivre la visite du site cathédrale et cloître. A régler sur place )

À partir de 10 ans.

Tarif 20€/adulte et 10€/enfant ( de 17 ans)

Réservations obligatoires 06 71 98 58 77 ou chris.randonature@gmail.com

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SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 71 98 58 77 chris.randonature@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Walk around Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges to discover its heritage and treasures (between Antiquity and the Camino Jacquaire), with mountain guide Christine,

Meet at the parking lot at the bottom of the village at 9:00 am. Till 1:00 pm

(Option to dine in the village at the LE CANDIDE restaurant and continue your tour of the cathedral and cloister. To be paid on site )

From 10 years of age.

Price: 20/adult and 10/child (under 17)

Reservations essential: 06 71 98 58 77 or chris.randonature@gmail.com

L’événement Balade patrimoine autour de St-Bertrand-de-Comminges Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65