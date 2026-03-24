BALADE VIGNERONNE

Boulevard du Pech Maynaud Gruissan Aude

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-17 09:00:00

fin : 2026-09-17 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-17

Au programme, une petite balade à travers les vignes de l’un des cinq domaines, un petit-déjeuner copieux avec des produits régionaux, et une rencontre avec le vigneron. Notre guide, Alban, répondra à toutes les questions que vous vous posez sur la vigne, et vous percerez les secrets qui permettent au raisin de devenir vin.

Le temps d’une matinée, découvrez ou redécouvrez Gruissan en pays vigneron, abreuvez votre soif de curiosité et arpentez les chemins du terroir en toute convivialité.

RDV à 9h devant l’OT (déplacement en voiture jusqu’aux vignes du domaine)

Durée 3h30 environ

Domaine de l’Evêque (Vins Pierre RICHARD)

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Boulevard du Pech Maynaud Gruissan 11430 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 49 09 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The program includes a short walk through the vineyards of one of the five estates, a hearty breakfast with regional products, and a meeting with the winemaker. Our guide, Alban, will answer all the questions you may have about the vine, and you will discover the secrets that allow the grapes to become wine.

For one morning, discover or rediscover Gruissan in wine country, quench your thirst of curiosity and walk the paths of the land in a friendly atmosphere.

RDV at 9am in front of the OT (travel by car to the vineyards of the domain)

Duration 3h30 approximately

Domaine de l’Evêque (Pierre RICHARD wines)

L’événement BALADE VIGNERONNE Gruissan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Gruissan