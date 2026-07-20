UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Villefranche-de-Conflent

BALCONS DU CANIGO, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO Villefranche-de-Conflent

lundi 3 août 2026 · Villefranche-de-Conflent

BALCONS DU CANIGO, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO Villefranche-de-Conflent

Informations pratiques

Début
lundi 3 août 2026
Fin
lundi 3 août 2026
Heure de début
09:00:00
Ville
66500 Villefranche-de-Conflent
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
30 30 30 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Villefranche-de-Conflent

BALCONS DU CANIGO, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO

Villefranche-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 30 – 30 – 30

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-03 09:00:00
fin : 2026-08-03

Date(s) :
2026-08-03

Avec en toile de fond le Canigó et la Méditerranée, vous graverez dans vos mémoires de sacrés souvenirs ponctués de vues spectaculaires sur la cité fortifiée de Villefranche et le fort Libéria
  .

Villefranche-de-Conflent 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81  pass.canigo@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Set against the backdrop of the Canigó and the Mediterranean, you’ll take home some unforgettable memories, punctuated by spectacular views of the fortified city of Villefranche and Fort Libéria

L’événement BALCONS DU CANIGO, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO Villefranche-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-07-20 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

À voir aussi à Villefranche-de-Conflent (Pyrénées-Orientales)