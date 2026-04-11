BERTRAND CHAMAYOU DE MENDELSSOHN À LENNON Montpellier
BERTRAND CHAMAYOU DE MENDELSSOHN À LENNON Montpellier jeudi 9 juillet 2026.
Montpellier
BERTRAND CHAMAYOU DE MENDELSSOHN À LENNON
Place de la Comédie Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 50 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-09
fin : 2026-07-09
Date(s) :
2026-07-09
Dans le cadre du Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier
Bertrand Chamayou est un familier du Festival de Montpellier.
Après les Années de pèlerinage de Liszt et une intégrale Ravel, le voici qui nous propose un récital hors du commun, dont les Romances sans paroles de Mendelssohn et la Wanderer-Fantaisie de Schubert sont les piliers.
Dans le cadre du Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier
Bertrand Chamayou est un familier du Festival de Montpellier.
Après les Années de pèlerinage de Liszt et une intégrale Ravel, le voici qui nous propose un récital hors du commun, dont les Romances sans paroles de Mendelssohn et la Wanderer-Fantaisie de Schubert sont les piliers.
Des pages brèves du premier, un monument d’un seul tenant du second, augmentés de quelques clins d’œil d’autres romances signées Fauré et Clara Schumann, quelques pages du romantisme allemand transcrites par l’infatigable Liszt, une romance parodique de Charles Ives, et jusqu’à cette berceuse des Beatles, Golden Slumbers, extraite de l’album Abbey Road, ici arrangée par Takemitsu. Crumb et Kurtág, entre ironie et fausse simplicité, viennent se glisser dans le tissu très serré de ce récital.
PROGRAMME
FELIX MENDELSSOHN
Romances sans paroles opus 19 nº 1 et nº 2, opus 38 nº 5
CHARLES IVES
Song without (good) words
FELIX MENDELSSOHN
Romances sans paroles opus 53 nº 4 et nº 3, opus 30 nº 2, opus 38 nº 2
GABRIEL FAURÉ
Romance sans paroles opus 17 nº 3
FELIX MENDELSSOHN FRANZ LISZT
Auf Flügeln des Gesanges opus 34 nº 2
FELIX MENDELSSOHN
Romance sans paroles opus 67 nº 4
CLARA SCHUMANN
Romance en la mineur
FELIX MENDELSSOHN
Romances sans paroles opus 85 nº 2, opus 30 nº 6, opus 67 nº 5 et nº 2
ROBERT SCHUMANN FRANZ LISZT
Frühlingsnacht
JOHN LENNON PAUL MCCARTNEY TORU TAKEMITSU
Golden Slumbers
ROBERT SCHUMANN FRANZ LISZT
Widmung
GEORGE CRUMB
Eine kleine Mitternachtsmusik
GYÖRGY KURTÁG
Scraps of a Colinda Melody faintly recollected (homage to Farkas Ferenc 2), extrait de Játékok
FRANZ SCHUBERT
Wanderer-Fantaisie
Sur réservation .
Place de la Comédie Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
As part of the Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier
Bertrand Chamayou is a familiar face at the Montpellier Festival.
After Liszt’s Années de pèlerinage and a complete Ravel cycle, here he offers us an extraordinary recital, anchored by Mendelssohn’s Romances sans paroles and Schubert’s Wanderer-Fantaisie.
L’événement BERTRAND CHAMAYOU DE MENDELSSOHN À LENNON Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
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