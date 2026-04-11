BERTRAND CHAMAYOU DE MENDELSSOHN À LENNON Montpellier

Montpellier

BERTRAND CHAMAYOU DE MENDELSSOHN À LENNON

Place de la Comédie Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 50 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-09

fin : 2026-07-09

Date(s) :

2026-07-09

Dans le cadre du Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier

Bertrand Chamayou est un familier du Festival de Montpellier.

Après les Années de pèlerinage de Liszt et une intégrale Ravel, le voici qui nous propose un récital hors du commun, dont les Romances sans paroles de Mendelssohn et la Wanderer-Fantaisie de Schubert sont les piliers.

Dans le cadre du Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier

Bertrand Chamayou est un familier du Festival de Montpellier.

Après les Années de pèlerinage de Liszt et une intégrale Ravel, le voici qui nous propose un récital hors du commun, dont les Romances sans paroles de Mendelssohn et la Wanderer-Fantaisie de Schubert sont les piliers.

Des pages brèves du premier, un monument d’un seul tenant du second, augmentés de quelques clins d’œil d’autres romances signées Fauré et Clara Schumann, quelques pages du romantisme allemand transcrites par l’infatigable Liszt, une romance parodique de Charles Ives, et jusqu’à cette berceuse des Beatles, Golden Slumbers, extraite de l’album Abbey Road, ici arrangée par Takemitsu. Crumb et Kurtág, entre ironie et fausse simplicité, viennent se glisser dans le tissu très serré de ce récital.

PROGRAMME

FELIX MENDELSSOHN

Romances sans paroles opus 19 nº 1 et nº 2, opus 38 nº 5

CHARLES IVES

Song without (good) words

FELIX MENDELSSOHN

Romances sans paroles opus 53 nº 4 et nº 3, opus 30 nº 2, opus 38 nº 2

GABRIEL FAURÉ

Romance sans paroles opus 17 nº 3

FELIX MENDELSSOHN FRANZ LISZT

Auf Flügeln des Gesanges opus 34 nº 2

FELIX MENDELSSOHN

Romance sans paroles opus 67 nº 4

CLARA SCHUMANN

Romance en la mineur

FELIX MENDELSSOHN

Romances sans paroles opus 85 nº 2, opus 30 nº 6, opus 67 nº 5 et nº 2

ROBERT SCHUMANN FRANZ LISZT

Frühlingsnacht

JOHN LENNON PAUL MCCARTNEY TORU TAKEMITSU

Golden Slumbers

ROBERT SCHUMANN FRANZ LISZT

Widmung

GEORGE CRUMB

Eine kleine Mitternachtsmusik

GYÖRGY KURTÁG

Scraps of a Colinda Melody faintly recollected (homage to Farkas Ferenc 2), extrait de Játékok

FRANZ SCHUBERT

Wanderer-Fantaisie

Sur réservation .

Place de la Comédie Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie

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English :

As part of the Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier

Bertrand Chamayou is a familiar face at the Montpellier Festival.

After Liszt’s Années de pèlerinage and a complete Ravel cycle, here he offers us an extraordinary recital, anchored by Mendelssohn’s Romances sans paroles and Schubert’s Wanderer-Fantaisie.

L’événement BERTRAND CHAMAYOU DE MENDELSSOHN À LENNON Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER