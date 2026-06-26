La Chapelle-aux-Bois

Bibliotricot

1 route de Gremifontaine La Chapelle-aux-Bois Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-09-02 14:00:00

fin : 2026-09-16 14:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-02 2026-09-16 2026-09-30

Un peu de laine et deux heures de détente et d’échanges pour apprendre ou se perfectionner.

Public adulte • Sur inscriptionAdultes

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1 route de Gremifontaine La Chapelle-aux-Bois 88240 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 67 53 83

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English :

A little yarn and two hours of relaxation and conversation to learn or improve your skills.

For adults? Registration required

L’événement Bibliotricot La Chapelle-aux-Bois a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION