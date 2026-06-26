Bibliotricot La Chapelle-aux-Bois
Bibliotricot La Chapelle-aux-Bois mercredi 2 septembre 2026.
La Chapelle-aux-Bois
Bibliotricot
1 route de Gremifontaine La Chapelle-aux-Bois Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-09-02 14:00:00
fin : 2026-09-16 14:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-02 2026-09-16 2026-09-30
Un peu de laine et deux heures de détente et d’échanges pour apprendre ou se perfectionner.
Public adulte • Sur inscriptionAdultes
0 .
1 route de Gremifontaine La Chapelle-aux-Bois 88240 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 67 53 83
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A little yarn and two hours of relaxation and conversation to learn or improve your skills.
For adults? Registration required
L’événement Bibliotricot La Chapelle-aux-Bois a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION
À voir aussi à La Chapelle-aux-Bois (Vosges)
- la bibliothèque prend l’aire La Chapelle-aux-Bois 5 juillet 2026
- Malle aux histoires La Chapelle-aux-Bois 16 septembre 2026