Bill Charlap & Pat Metheny à Jazz in Marciac MARCIAC Marciac

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Marciac

Bill Charlap & Pat Metheny à Jazz in Marciac

MARCIAC Chapiteau Marciac Gers

Tarif : 17 – 17 – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-24 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-24

Date(s) :

2026-07-24

21 h

BILL CHARLAP TRIO

Le pianiste Bill Charlap a toute l’histoire du jazz au bout des doigts. Né à New York en 1966, il a grandi bercé par la musique, auprès d’une mère chanteuse de cabaret et d’un père compositeur à Broadway. Lauréat d’un Grammy Award, il s’est produit aux côtés de nombreux artistes majeurs de notre époque. Encouragé à ses débuts par les saxophonistes Gerry Mulligan et Phil Woods, il a joué avec Tony Bennett, Wynton Marsalis, Freddy Cole, Clark Terry, Barbara Streisand, Jim Hall, Frank Wess, Ron Carter, Dee Dee Bridgewater… Il est reconnu pour ses interprétations du Great American Songbook et a enregistré des albums consacrés à la musique de Hoagy Carmichael, Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers et Duke Ellington. En 1997, il formait son fameux trio, reconnu comme l’un des groupes phares du jazz de l’époque, notamment grâce à la finesse de son jeu et son infaillible sens du swing. Le pianiste mélodiste retrouve son trio vénéré avec le bassiste David Wong et le batteur Carl Allen, sur une sélection de classiques du jazz.

Bill Charlap (piano) David Wong (contrebasse) Carl Allen (batterie)

23 h

PAT METHENY »Side-Eye III+ »

Depuis ses débuts sur les scènes internationales en 1974 aux côtés du vibraphoniste Gary Burton et Bright Size Life , son premier disque en leader, le guitariste virtuose Pat Metheny, collaborateur de Joni Mitchell, Ornette Coleman, Jim Hall, Charlie Haden, Michael Brecker, Jack DeJohnette, Joni Mitchell ou encore Jaco Pastorius, fait un parcours sans faute ponctué de 20 Grammy Awards. Il est sans conteste, l’un des musiciens les plus respectés de la planète jazz, construisant un univers et un son reconnaissables entre mille. Alors, comment surprendre lorsque l’on a installé sa guitare au sommet du jazz ? Il suffit de donner à chaque membre de son groupe le temps de s’exprimer et d’utiliser les ressources du collectif comme l’aurait fait naguère un Duke Ellington. Entouré de Chris Fishman au piano et aux claviers, Jermaine Paul à la basse, Joe Dyson à la batterie et Leonard Patton au chant & percussions, Pat Metheny ajoute un chapitre à son projet Side-Eye, une formation évolutive qui met en lumière des musiciens talentueux. Une nouvelle aventure qui se concentre sur une écriture mélodique limpide, malgré une tessiture harmonique complexe, un groove toujours très fluide et une attention portée à l’écoute collective. C’est dit, sur Side-Eye III+, la guitare ne joue pas la star, elle dialogue Pat Metheny, ou la guitare partageuse en technicolor !

Pat Metheny (guitare) Chris Fishman (piano, claviers) Jermaine Paul (basse) Joe Dyson (batterie) Leonard Patton (chant, percussions)

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MARCIAC Chapiteau Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 09 33 33 info@jazzinmarciac.com

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English :

9:00 p.m.

BILL CHARLAP TRIO

Pianist Bill Charlap has the entire history of jazz at his fingertips. Born in New York in 1966, he grew up surrounded by music, with a mother who was a cabaret singer and a father who was a Broadway composer. A Grammy Award winner, he has performed alongside many of today’s leading artists. Encouraged early in his career by saxophonists Gerry Mulligan and Phil Woods, he has played with Tony Bennett, Wynton Marsalis, Freddy Cole, Clark Terry, Barbra Streisand, Jim Hall, Frank Wess, Ron Carter, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and others. He is renowned for his interpretations of the “Great American Songbook” and has recorded albums dedicated to the music of Hoagy Carmichael, Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers, and Duke Ellington. In 1997, he formed his famous trio, recognized as one of the leading jazz groups of the era, thanks in particular to the finesse of his playing and his unfailing sense of swing. The pianist and composer reunites with his trio—featuring bassist David Wong and drummer Carl Allen—for a selection of jazz classics.

Bill Charlap (piano) David Wong (double bass) Carl Allen (drums)

11:00 p.m.

PAT METHENY “Side-Eye III+”

Since his debut on the international stage in 1974 alongside vibraphonist Gary Burton and “Bright Size Life,” his first album as a bandleader, virtuoso guitarist Pat Metheny—a collaborator with Joni Mitchell, Ornette Coleman, Jim Hall, Charlie Haden, Michael Brecker, Jack DeJohnette, Joni Mitchell, and Jaco Pastorius, has enjoyed a flawless career punctuated by 20 Grammy Awards. He is undoubtedly one of the most respected musicians in the jazz world, having created a unique style and sound that are instantly recognizable. So, how can one still surprise when one has established oneself at the pinnacle of jazz? All it takes is giving each member of his band the time to express themselves and utilizing the collective’s resources as Duke Ellington might have done in days gone by. Surrounded by Chris Fishman on piano and keyboards, Jermaine Paul on bass, Joe Dyson on drums, and Leonard Patton on vocals and percussion, Pat Metheny adds a new chapter to his Side-Eye project, an evolving ensemble that showcases talented musicians. A new adventure that focuses on crystal-clear melodic writing, despite a complex harmonic range, an ever-fluid groove, and a focus on collective listening. Let’s be clear: on Side-Eye III+, the guitar doesn’t hog the spotlight—it engages in dialogue. Pat Metheny: the guitar that shares the spotlight in technicolor!

Pat Metheny (guitar) Chris Fishman (piano, keyboards) Jermaine Paul (bass) Joe Dyson (drums) Leonard Patton (vocals, percussion)

L’événement Bill Charlap & Pat Metheny à Jazz in Marciac Marciac a été mis à jour le 2026-07-06 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65