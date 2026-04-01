Bistrot concert Jack and the bearded fishermen Cerf à 3 Pattes Germaine
Bistrot concert Jack and the bearded fishermen Cerf à 3 Pattes Germaine samedi 18 avril 2026.
Germaine
Bistrot concert Jack and the bearded fishermen
Cerf à 3 Pattes 3 Rue du Pré Michaux Germaine Marne
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18 20:00:00
fin : 2026-04-18
Date(s) :
2026-04-18
Concert au chapeau
boissons et petite restauration sur placeTout public
Samedi 18 avril 2026 à 20h00
Concert au chapeau
boissons et petite restauration sur place
3 rue du pré Michaux 51160 Germaine .
Cerf à 3 Pattes 3 Rue du Pré Michaux Germaine 51160 Marne Grand Est
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Bistrot concert Jack and the bearded fishermen
Hat concert
drinks and snacks on site
L’événement Bistrot concert Jack and the bearded fishermen Germaine a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par Office de tourisme de Hautvillers Coeur de la Champagne