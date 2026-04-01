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Bistrot concert Jack and the bearded fishermen Cerf à 3 Pattes Germaine

Bistrot concert Jack and the bearded fishermen Cerf à 3 Pattes Germaine samedi 18 avril 2026.

Lieu : Cerf à 3 Pattes

Adresse : 3 Rue du Pré Michaux

Ville : 51160 Germaine

Département : Marne

Début : samedi 18 avril 2026

Fin : samedi 18 avril 2026

Heure de début : 20:00:00

Tarif : 10 10 Tarif de base plein tarif Tarif de base

Germaine

Bistrot concert Jack and the bearded fishermen

Cerf à 3 Pattes 3 Rue du Pré Michaux Germaine Marne

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18 20:00:00
fin : 2026-04-18

Date(s) :
2026-04-18

Concert au chapeau
boissons et petite restauration sur placeTout public
Samedi 18 avril 2026 à 20h00

Concert au chapeau
boissons et petite restauration sur place

3 rue du pré Michaux 51160 Germaine   .

Cerf à 3 Pattes 3 Rue du Pré Michaux Germaine 51160 Marne Grand Est  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Bistrot concert Jack and the bearded fishermen

Hat concert
drinks and snacks on site

L’événement Bistrot concert Jack and the bearded fishermen Germaine a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par Office de tourisme de Hautvillers Coeur de la Champagne

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