BLANDINE LEHOUT LA VIE DE TA MÈRE Carcassonne

Informations pratiques

Carcassonne

BLANDINE LEHOUT LA VIE DE TA MÈRE

6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 33 – 33 – 36 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-02-12 20:30:00

fin : 2027-02-12

Date(s) :

2027-02-12

Bleu Citron Productions en accord avec Pow Pow Pow présente Blandine Lehout La vie de ta mère

Blandine, c’est un peu la pote qu’on aimerait avoir dans sa bande… Jeune maman, elle revendique l’image de la femme imparfaite. Ce qu’elle défend sur scène, c’est la vie, la vraie, sans filtre, sans retouche.

Voir Blandine sur scène, c’est comme être dans le salon de votre pote qui monopolise, certes, un peu l’attention mais avec qui on passe les meilleures soirées (inutile de préciser qui a écrit ce pitch).

Elle passe en revue sa vie de couple et les difficultés des jeunes parents, parle des enfants moches, de savoir faire le deuil de sa vie d’avant, des pulsions criminelles que l’on peut avoir pour les moralisateurs, ou pour son propre conjoint, de son rapport à la nourriture, de son double menton… Bref, Blandine livre un spectacle décomplexant, bourré d’autodérision, d’un peu de cynisme et de vannes percutantes.

Durée 1h15

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6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

Bleu Citron Productions, in partnership with Pow Pow Pow, presents Blandine Lehout: Your Mother’s Life

Blandine is kind of like the friend you’d love to have in your circle… A young mom, she embraces the image of the imperfect woman. What she champions on stage is life—the real thing, unfiltered and unedited.

Watching Blandine on stage is like being in your friend’s living room—she may hog the spotlight a bit, but she’s the one you have the best evenings with (no need to say who wrote this pitch).

She reflects on her relationship and the challenges of young parenthood, talks about ugly kids, about learning to let go of her old life, the criminal urges one might feel toward moralizers—or even one’s own spouse—her relationship with food, her double chin… In short, Blandine delivers an uninhibited show, packed with self-deprecation, a touch of cynicism, and sharp one-liners.

Running time: 1 hour 15 minutes

L’événement BLANDINE LEHOUT LA VIE DE TA MÈRE Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par