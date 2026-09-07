AGENDA · Grézillac
BLOOMING WEEK AVEC BLOOM APSBE, GREZILLAC (33420), Grézillac
lundi 28 septembre 2026 · GREZILLAC (33420) · Grézillac
Informations pratiques
BLOOMING WEEK AVEC BLOOM APSBE Lundi 28 septembre, 09h00 GREZILLAC (33420) Gironde
Gratuit, tout public
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-28T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-28T12:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-28T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-28T12:00:00+02:00
Tests de la forme, initiation à la methode De Gasquet
GREZILLAC (33420) 114 RUE DES GABARRES GREZILLAC (33420) Grézillac 33420 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « email », « value »: « bloomapsbe@gmail.com »}]
Tests de la forme, initiation à la methode De Gasquet
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