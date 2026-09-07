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AGENDA · Grézillac

BLOOMING WEEK AVEC BLOOM APSBE, GREZILLAC (33420), Grézillac

lundi 28 septembre 2026 · GREZILLAC (33420) · Grézillac

BLOOMING WEEK AVEC BLOOM APSBE, GREZILLAC (33420), Grézillac

Informations pratiques

Début
lundi 28 septembre 2026
Fin
lundi 28 septembre 2026
Lieu
GREZILLAC (33420)
Adresse
114 RUE DES GABARRES GREZILLAC (33420)
Ville
33420 Grézillac
Département
Gironde
Tarif
Gratuit, tout public

BLOOMING WEEK AVEC BLOOM APSBE Lundi 28 septembre, 09h00 GREZILLAC (33420) Gironde

Gratuit, tout public

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-28T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-28T12:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-28T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-28T12:00:00+02:00

Tests de la forme, initiation à la methode De Gasquet

GREZILLAC (33420) 114 RUE DES GABARRES GREZILLAC (33420) Grézillac 33420 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine [{« type »: « email », « value »: « bloomapsbe@gmail.com »}]
Tests de la forme, initiation à la methode De Gasquet

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