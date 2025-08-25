BOITACLOUS THOMAS ANGELVY Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

Tarif : 41 – 41 – 45

Début : 2026-05-26 20:29:00

La figure montante de l’humour ! Un spectacle au Palais des congrès…

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 34 07 48 reservation@boitaclous.com

English :

The rising star of comedy! A show at the Palais des Congrès…

German :

Die aufsteigende Figur des Humors! Eine Show im Palais des Congrès …

Italiano :

L’astro nascente della comicità! Uno spettacolo al Palazzo dei Congressi…

Espanol :

La estrella emergente de la comedia Un espectáculo en el Palacio de Congresos…

L’événement BOITACLOUS THOMAS ANGELVY Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2025-08-25 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME