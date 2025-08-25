BOITACLOUS THOMAS ANGELVY Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan

BOITACLOUS THOMAS ANGELVY

BOITACLOUS THOMAS ANGELVY Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan mardi 26 mai 2026.

BOITACLOUS THOMAS ANGELVY

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 41 – 41 – 45

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-26 20:29:00
fin : 2026-05-26

Date(s) :
2026-05-26

La figure montante de l’humour ! Un spectacle au Palais des congrès…
  .

Place Armand Lanoux Palais des congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 34 07 48  reservation@boitaclous.com

English :

The rising star of comedy! A show at the Palais des Congrès…

German :

Die aufsteigende Figur des Humors! Eine Show im Palais des Congrès …

Italiano :

L’astro nascente della comicità! Uno spettacolo al Palazzo dei Congressi…

Espanol :

La estrella emergente de la comedia Un espectáculo en el Palacio de Congresos…

L’événement BOITACLOUS THOMAS ANGELVY Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2025-08-25 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME