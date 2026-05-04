Bagnères-de-Luchon

BRANDON DE LA SAINT JEAN

PARC THERMAL Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-20 21:00:00

fin : 2026-06-20

Date(s) :

2026-06-20

Inscrit depuis décembre 2015 au patrimoine culturel immatériel de l’humanité, le brandon est une fête traditionnelle et populaire qui se déroule tous les ans à Luchon et dans les Pyrénées et généralement célébrée à l’occasion des fêtes de la Saint-Jean.

Les groupes folkloriques locaux (fils de Luchon et Quadrille Luchonnais) défileront à partir de 21h depuis la place du Comminges et sur l’allée d’Etigny pour regagner le parc thermal autour de 21h45 pour l’embrasement du Brandon à la tombée de la nuit. .

PARC THERMAL Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 21 21 info@pyrenees31.com

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English :

Listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity since December 2015, the brandon is a traditional, popular festival held every year in Luchon and the Pyrenees and generally celebrated during the St. John?s Day festivities.

L’événement BRANDON DE LA SAINT JEAN Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE