BRANDON DE LA SAINT JEAN Bagnères-de-Luchon
BRANDON DE LA SAINT JEAN Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 20 juin 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
BRANDON DE LA SAINT JEAN
PARC THERMAL Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 21:00:00
fin : 2026-06-20
Date(s) :
2026-06-20
Inscrit depuis décembre 2015 au patrimoine culturel immatériel de l’humanité, le brandon est une fête traditionnelle et populaire qui se déroule tous les ans à Luchon et dans les Pyrénées et généralement célébrée à l’occasion des fêtes de la Saint-Jean.
Les groupes folkloriques locaux (fils de Luchon et Quadrille Luchonnais) défileront à partir de 21h depuis la place du Comminges et sur l’allée d’Etigny pour regagner le parc thermal autour de 21h45 pour l’embrasement du Brandon à la tombée de la nuit. .
PARC THERMAL Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 21 21 info@pyrenees31.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity since December 2015, the brandon is a traditional, popular festival held every year in Luchon and the Pyrenees and generally celebrated during the St. John?s Day festivities.
L’événement BRANDON DE LA SAINT JEAN Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)
- TOUR AUTO 2026 Bagnères-de-Luchon 8 mai 2026
- SUN RUN BIKE Bagnères-de-Luchon 9 mai 2026
- DANSER AVEC SON BAMBIN Salle Maurice Boy Bagnères-de-Luchon 9 mai 2026
- TALENTS DE FEMMES Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon 10 mai 2026
- PIÈCE DE THÉÂTRE LA PORTE À CÔTÉ THÉÂTRE DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon 10 mai 2026