BRANDON & MARCHÉ DES PRODUCTEURS

STATION DE SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-02 10:00:00

fin : 2026-08-02 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-02

Une journée riche en activités et traditions à Superbagnères. En plus du Cosmo Jazz, venez découvrir le marché des producteurs de 10h à 17h et le traditionnel feu de la Saint-Jean à 1800m d’altitude à la tombée de la nuit.

Télécabine ouverte jusqu’à 23h.

Marché de producteurs et artisans locaux. .

STATION DE SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00

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English :

A day rich in activities and traditions at Superbagnères. In addition to Cosmo Jazz, come and discover the farmers’ market from 10am to 5pm and the traditional Saint-Jean bonfire at 1800m altitude at nightfall.

Gondola open until 11pm.

L’événement BRANDON & MARCHÉ DES PRODUCTEURS Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE