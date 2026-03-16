BRANDON & MARCHÉ DES PRODUCTEURS Saint-Aventin
BRANDON & MARCHÉ DES PRODUCTEURS Saint-Aventin dimanche 2 août 2026.
BRANDON & MARCHÉ DES PRODUCTEURS
STATION DE SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-02 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-02 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-02
Une journée riche en activités et traditions à Superbagnères. En plus du Cosmo Jazz, venez découvrir le marché des producteurs de 10h à 17h et le traditionnel feu de la Saint-Jean à 1800m d’altitude à la tombée de la nuit.
Télécabine ouverte jusqu’à 23h.
Marché de producteurs et artisans locaux. .
STATION DE SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A day rich in activities and traditions at Superbagnères. In addition to Cosmo Jazz, come and discover the farmers’ market from 10am to 5pm and the traditional Saint-Jean bonfire at 1800m altitude at nightfall.
Gondola open until 11pm.
L’événement BRANDON & MARCHÉ DES PRODUCTEURS Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE