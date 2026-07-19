BREL ! LE SPECTACLE Carcassonne

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Carcassonne

BREL ! LE SPECTACLE

6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 46 – 46 – 56 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-24 20:30:00

fin : 2026-10-24

Date(s) :

2026-10-24

Gil Marsalla & Directo Productions présentent Brel ! Le Spectacle Avec Olivier Laurent

Olivier Laurent nous offre un hommage bouleversant à Jacques Brel dans Brel ! Le Spectacle, qui laisse une empreinte indélébile, sous la direction de Gil Marsalla & Directo Prod.

Bien plus qu’un concert, c’est une immersion vibrante dans l’âme du grand Jacques.

Olivier Laurent ne l’imite pas il devient Brel, faisant revivre ses chansons avec une intensité hors du commun et une émotion d’une rare puissance. Accompagné par quatre musiciens d’exception, il vous emporte dans un tourbillon d’émotions, de la fougue de La Valse À Mille Temps à la profondeur déchirante de Voir Un Ami Pleurer.

Déjà joué devant des milliers de spectateurs émus aux larmes à Paris, Montréal, New York ou Dubaï, ce spectacle est un hymne à l’humanité, à l’amour et à la poésie.

Un moment rare, à vivre et à chérir pour toujours.

Durée 1h30

De et avec Olivier LAURENT

Metteur en scène Gil MARSALLA

Scénographie, Stylisme & Lumières Gil Marsalla & Directo Prod

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6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

Gil Marsalla & Directo Productions present *Brel! Le Spectacle* with Olivier Laurent

Olivier Laurent offers us a deeply moving tribute to Jacques Brel in *Brel! The Show*, a performance that leaves an indelible impression, directed by Gil Marsalla & Directo Prod.

Much more than just a concert, it’s a vibrant immersion into the soul of the great Jacques.

Olivier Laurent doesn’t merely imitate him—he becomes Brel, bringing his songs to life with extraordinary intensity and emotion of rare power. Accompanied by four exceptional musicians, he sweeps you away in a whirlwind of emotions, from the passion of “La Valse” and “Mille Temps” to the heart-wrenching depth of “Voir Un Ami Pleurer.”

Having already performed before thousands of audience members moved to tears in Paris, Montreal, New York, and Dubai, this show is a hymn to humanity, love, and poetry.

A rare moment to experience and cherish forever.

Running time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Written and performed by: Olivier LAURENT

Directed by: Gil MARSALLA

Set Design, Costume Design & Lighting: Gil Marsalla & Directo Prod

L’événement BREL ! LE SPECTACLE Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par