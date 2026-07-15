Brooklyn Funk Essentials & Kool And The Gang à Jazz in Marciac MARCIAC Marciac

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Marciac

Brooklyn Funk Essentials & Kool And The Gang à Jazz in Marciac

MARCIAC Chapiteau Marciac Gers

Tarif : 17 – 17 – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-04 21:00:00

fin : 2026-08-04

Date(s) :

2026-08-04

21 h

BROOKLYN FUNK ESSENTIALS

Funk essentiel ? Oui, mais pas que ! Dans la galaxie de ces groupes qui entreprennent sur scène ou sur disque leur pèlerinage aux fondamentaux de la Great Black Music , les Brooklyn Funk Essentials ont planté leur autel, à la fois lieu de vénération et gardien de la flamme. Mais l’époque est transgressive et les générations réclament le frisson propre à leur tribu. Le groupe soigne donc son oecuménisme en refusant l’ostracisme musical en fait de funk essentiel , ses membres actuels, emmenés par l’un de ses fondateurs -le bassiste Lati Kronlund- franchissent allègrement les barrières pour nous emmener vers le jazz, le hip-hop, la soul, le disco, ou encore le reggae, l’afro beat, la pop et quelques incursions orientales toutes marquées par un optimiste tressautant. Aguerri à de nombreux styles musicaux, le groupe new-yorkais est un kaléidoscope où les miroirs se renvoient des références diverses et variées. Une sorte de groove multicolore qui donne au style historique sa définition la plus accueillante et se retourne dans un sablier sans fin…

Jessica Pina (trompette) Loic Gayot (saxophone) Ebba Åsman (trombone, voix) Desmond Foster (guitare, voix) Kristoffer Wallman (claviers) Lati Kronlund (basse) Hux Nettermalm (batterie) Alison Limerick (voix)

23 h

KOOL AND THE GANG

Plusieurs générations d’amateurs ont vécu leurs exutoires au rythme de tubes légendaires comme Celebration, Fresh, Cherish, Get Down On It, Jungle Boogie et tant d’autres ! Nullement blasés par leurs classements au sommet des charts , Kool And The Gang donne des concerts depuis plus d’un demi-siècle. La longévité du groupe est exceptionnelle, à peine perméable aux modes (incursion dans une forme de disco-funk dans la deuxième moitié des années 70). Cette formation emblématique a été fondé en 1964 à Jersey City par les frères Kool Bell, qui ont débuté avec un répertoire jazz, pour développer finalement leur propre style, qui mélangeait du jazz, du funk et de la soul. Les tubes s’enchaînent et les Kool & The Gang affirment leur personnalité. Le poids des ans leur confère un statut de monument historique mais celui des notes les conforte dans celui de totem de la culture populaire, la preuve ils ont leur rue dans une ville du New Jersey. Leurs arrangements funk et jazz sont familiers des DJ’s et des samplers à l’affût de la petit phrase musicale qui fera mouche. Avec Kool & The Gang, la nostalgie est encore ce qu’elle était joie de retrouver ce groupe qui aura marqué plusieurs générations et embrassé tous les styles menant au plus court chemin vers la danse. Cet œcuménisme dans l’efficacité, allié à un sens de la fête qu’une simple chorégraphie sur scène suffit à résumer. Le casting des musiciens et des voix a eu beau évoluer au fil des décennies, l’ADN de Kool & The Gang demeure inchangé, toujours incarné par leur tube Celebration qui mobilise l’énergie collective sitôt le premier riff entamé au clavier…

Curtis Pulliam (trompette) Louis Taylor Jr. (saxophone) Curtis William (saxophone alto, claviers, direction musicale) Jermaine Bryson (trombone) Ricardo Vasquez (guitare) Amir Bayyan (guitare) Walter Anderson (voix, claviers) Robert Kool Bell (basse) Aaron Haggerty (batterie) Shawn McQuiller (voix lead)

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MARCIAC Chapiteau Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 09 33 33 info@jazzinmarciac.com

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English :

9:00 p.m.

BROOKLYN FUNK ESSENTIALS

Essential funk? Yes, but that’s not all! In the galaxy of bands that, whether on stage or on record, embark on a pilgrimage to the fundamentals of “Great Black Music,” the Brooklyn Funk Essentials have established their own altar, a place of veneration and a guardian of the flame. But these are transgressive times, and each generation demands the thrill unique to its own tribe. The band therefore nurtures its ecumenism by rejecting musical ostracism: when it comes to “essential” funk, its current members—led by one of its founders, bassist Lati Kronlund—blithely cross the boundariesto take us on a journey through jazz, hip-hop, soul, disco, reggae, Afrobeat, pop, and a few forays into Eastern music—all marked by a bounding optimism. Well-versed in numerous musical styles, the New York-based group is a kaleidoscope where the mirrors reflect a diverse and varied array of influences. A sort of multicolored groove that gives this historic style its most welcoming definition and flows like an endless hourglass…

Jessica Pina (trumpet) Loic Gayot (saxophone) Ebba %C5sman (trombone, vocals) Desmond Foster (guitar, vocals) Kristoffer Wallman (keyboards) Lati Kronlund (bass) Hux Nettermalm (drums) Alison Limerick (vocals)

11:00 p.m.

KOOL AND THE GANG

Several generations of fans have found their outlet in the rhythm of legendary hits like “Celebration,” “Fresh,” “Cherish,” “Get Down On It,” “Jungle Boogie,” and so many others! Far from being jaded by their chart-topping success, Kool & The Gang has been performing for over half a century. The band’s longevity is exceptional, barely allowing for any trends (such as their foray into a form of disco-funk in the second half of the 1970s). This iconic group was founded in 1964 in Jersey City by the %AB Kool %BB Bell brothers, who started outwith a jazz repertoire, eventually developing their own style, which blended jazz, funk, and soul. Hit after hit followed, and Kool & The Gang established their unique identity. The passage of time has granted them the status of a historical landmark, but their music has cemented their place as an icon of popular culture—as evidenced by the fact that they have a street named after them in a New Jersey city. Their funk and jazz arrangements are familiar to DJs and samplers on the hunt for that perfect musical snippet that will hit the mark. With Kool & The Gang, nostalgia is still what it used to be: the joy of rediscovering this band that has left its mark on several generations and embraced every style that leads directly to the dance floor. This mastery of effectiveness, combined with a sense of celebration that a simple on-stage choreography is enough to capture. While the lineup of musicians and vocalists has evolved over the decades, Kool & The Gang’s DNA remains unchanged, still embodied by their hit “Celebration,” which unleashes collective energy the moment the first riff begins on the keyboard…

Curtis Pulliam (trumpet) Louis Taylor Jr. (saxophone) Curtis William (alto saxophone, keyboards, musical direction) Jermaine Bryson (trombone) Ricardo Vasquez (guitar) Amir Bayyan (guitar) Walter Anderson (vocals, keyboards) Robert Kool Bell (bass) Aaron Haggerty (drums) Shawn McQuiller (lead vocals)

L’événement Brooklyn Funk Essentials & Kool And The Gang à Jazz in Marciac Marciac a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65