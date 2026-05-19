BRUNCH & CONCERT DANS LES VIGNES Trèbes
BRUNCH & CONCERT DANS LES VIGNES Trèbes dimanche 7 juin 2026.
Trèbes
BRUNCH & CONCERT DANS LES VIGNES
Cantalauze Trèbes Aude
Tarif : 50 – 50 – 50 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-07 11:30:00
fin : 2026-06-07
Date(s) :
2026-06-07
Brunch & Concert dans les Vignes
Brunch gourmand préparé par Sophie Galinier et dégustation des vins du domaine
Concert live Words of Sara à 14h (folk et poésie) entrée concert seule possible
Tarif 50 € (brunch + concert)
Réservation obligatoire places limitées
Un dimanche entre saveurs, musique et nature.
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Cantalauze Trèbes 11800 Aude Occitanie +33 6 19 45 74 65
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Brunch & Concert dans les Vignes
Gourmet brunch prepared by Sophie Galinier and tasting of estate wines
Live concert: Words of Sara at 2pm (folk and poetry) ? concert admission only possible
Price: 50 ? (brunch + concert)
Reservations essential ? places limited
A Sunday of flavors, music and nature.
L’événement BRUNCH & CONCERT DANS LES VIGNES Trèbes a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par
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