Trèbes

BRUNCH & CONCERT DANS LES VIGNES

Cantalauze Trèbes Aude

Tarif : 50 – 50 – 50 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-07 11:30:00

fin : 2026-06-07

Date(s) :

2026-06-07

Brunch & Concert dans les Vignes

Brunch gourmand préparé par Sophie Galinier et dégustation des vins du domaine

Concert live Words of Sara à 14h (folk et poésie) entrée concert seule possible

Tarif 50 € (brunch + concert)

Réservation obligatoire places limitées

Un dimanche entre saveurs, musique et nature.

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Cantalauze Trèbes 11800 Aude Occitanie +33 6 19 45 74 65

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Brunch & Concert dans les Vignes

Gourmet brunch prepared by Sophie Galinier and tasting of estate wines

Live concert: Words of Sara at 2pm (folk and poetry) ? concert admission only possible

Price: 50 ? (brunch + concert)

Reservations essential ? places limited

A Sunday of flavors, music and nature.

L’événement BRUNCH & CONCERT DANS LES VIGNES Trèbes a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par