TRÈBES FÊTE LE CANAL DU MIDI Trèbes

Trèbes

TRÈBES FÊTE LE CANAL DU MIDI

12 Avenue Pierre Curie Trèbes Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-13 11:00:00

fin : 2026-06-13 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

À l’occasion d’un anniversaire emblématique, la ville de Trèbes se met à l’heure du partage et de la célébration. Les 13 et 14 juin 2026, habitants, visiteurs et passionnés de patrimoine sont invités à se retrouver au cœur d’un site d’exception pour fêter les 30 ans du classement du canal du Midi au patrimoine mondial de l’UNESCO.

Entre découvertes, rencontres et moments de détente au fil de l’eau, cet événement promet de mettre en lumière l’âme du canal et l’attachement profond qu’il suscite. Une invitation à célébrer ensemble un patrimoine vivant, au cœur de l’Occitanie.

Symbole d’ingéniosité et de beauté, le canal du Midi traverse les siècles en portant avec lui une histoire riche, façonnée par les hommes et la nature.

Au programme de cette journée

11h Visite guidée théâtralisée

Sur inscription auprès de l’Office de Tourisme.

Découvrez le canal du Midi en compagnie d’un personnage historique !

Remontez le temps et laissez-vous entraîner au XVIIe siècle par notre guide-conférencière costumée, Anna GENDRON.

Elle vous contera l’histoire de ce chantier pharaonique. Ce chef-d’œuvre inscrit au patrimoine mondial de l’UNESCO vous dévoilera ses anecdotes et ses secrets.

Une manière ludique et originale de parcourir les berges de cette voie d’eau emblématique.

14h à 18h Balades en bateau

Parcours aller-retour Port de Trèbes Écluse de Villedubert

Bateaux stationnés devant l’Office de Tourisme

Sur inscription auprès de l’Office de Tourisme

14h30 à 16h Conférence

De port en port en Carcassès présentation des ouvrages d’art de la balade culturelle

Par André AUTHIER ACAMPO

Salle des congrès

Inscrits ou non, venez découvrir ce tronçon du canal entre Carcassonne et Trèbes et enrichir vos connaissances pour mieux apprécier la balade culturelle.

16h30 à 18h Table ronde

Le canal du Midi premier canal touristique au niveau mondial

Salle des congrès

Avec la participation de

David Edwards-May, à l’origine de l’inscription du Canal du Midi au patrimoine mondial de l’UNESCO

Jean-Marc Samuel, association Agir pour le Fluvial

Ian McCauley, secrétaire de la Dutch Barge Association

Frédéric Rosset, ANPEI

André Authier, ACM

18h30 à 20h Animation musicale

La Fanfare du Minervois Fanfare occitane et du monde

Cette fanfare festive réunit une trentaine d’artistes autour de la musique de rue et des répertoires traditionnels, dans l’esprit des fanfares populaires et des bals festifs.

20h30 Représentation théâtrale

Le partage des eaux par la Compagnie Clair-Obscur

Salle des expositions de la MAF

21h30 à 23h Animation musicale

La Fanfare du Minervois Fanfare occitane et du monde

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12 Avenue Pierre Curie Trèbes 11800 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 78 89 50 contact@grand-carcassonne-tourisme.fr

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English :

On the occasion of an emblematic anniversary, the town of Trèbes is getting into the spirit of sharing and celebration. On June 13 and 14, 2026, residents, visitors and heritage enthusiasts are invited to gather at the heart of an exceptional site to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Canal du Midi?s classification as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The event promises to highlight the soul of the canal and the deep attachment it inspires, with discoveries, encounters and moments of relaxation along the water. An invitation to celebrate together a living heritage at the heart of Occitanie.

A symbol of ingenuity and beauty, the Canal du Midi has spanned the centuries, carrying with it a rich history shaped by man and nature.

On the program for the day:

11h ? Dramatized guided tour

Registration required at the Tourist Office.

Discover the Canal du Midi in the company of a historical figure!

Let our costumed guide Anna GENDRON take you back in time to the 17th century.

She will tell you the story of this pharaonic construction site. This UNESCO World Heritage masterpiece will reveal all its secrets and anecdotes.

A fun and original way to explore the banks of this emblematic waterway.

2 pm to 6 pm ? Boat rides

Round trip: Port de Trèbes ? Villedubert lock

Boats parked in front of the Tourist Office

Please register with the Tourist Office

2.30pm to 4pm ? Conference

From port to port in Carcassès: presentation of the works of art on the cultural walk

By André AUTHIER ACAMPO

Congress hall

Come and discover this section of the canal between Carcassonne and Trèbes, and enrich your knowledge to better appreciate the cultural walk.

4.30pm to 6pm ? Round-table discussion

The Canal du Midi: the world’s leading tourist canal

Salle des congrès

With the participation of

David Edwards-May, behind the inclusion of the Canal du Midi in UNESCO?s World Heritage List

Jean-Marc Samuel, Agir pour le Fluvial association

Ian McCauley, Secretary of the Dutch Barge Association

Frédéric Rosset, ANPEI

André Authier, ACM

6:30 pm to 8 pm ? Musical entertainment

La Fanfare du Minervois ? Occitan and world fanfare

This festive brass band brings together some thirty artists to play street music and traditional repertoires, in the spirit of popular brass bands and festive balls.

20h30 ? Theatrical performance

Le partage des eaux by Compagnie Clair-Obscur

MAF exhibition hall

9:30 pm to 11 pm ? Musical entertainment

La Fanfare du Minervois ? Occitan and world fanfare

L’événement TRÈBES FÊTE LE CANAL DU MIDI Trèbes a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par