Bunker Hardbass, Le Groove, Genève

Bunker Hardbass 13 et 14 juin Le Groove

14.- / 15.- / 20.-

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-06-13T23:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-13T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-14T00:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-14T06:00:00+02:00

Bunker Hardbass est de retour au @legroove_gva pour une édition 100% féminine: Hardstation, Echoes of bravery ✨

Pourquoi cette édition est-elle spéciale ? Nous travaillons avec l’association @swiss_endo à qui nous reverserons, 75 % des bénéfices de la soirée

S-ENDO Suisse est une association engagée dans la sensibilisation à l’endométriose, une maladie chronique qui touche 1 personne menstruée sur 10.

Encore trop méconnue, elle peut avoir un impact important sur la vie quotidienne, la santé et la sexualité.

À travers des actions de prévention, d’information et de soutien, S-ENDO œuvre pour briser les tabous, améliorer la prise en charge et faire entendre la voix des personnes concernées

Production : Bunker Hardbass x S-endo x Collectif Nocturne

Hardstyle / Rawstyle / Uptempo / Hardcore / Frenchcore

Line up:

DORIS – https://www.instagram.com/doris.wav/

L VIRA – https://www.instagram.com/tissieresjessica_dj_lvira/

RAWLEEN – https://www.instagram.com/agnes_rawleen/

LAWRENA – https://www.instagram.com/lawrena_music/

LOULIX – https://www.instagram.com/loulix_uptempo/

LYSMAMUSE – https://www.instagram.com/lysmamuse/

______________________________

23h00 – 06h00

Accès : Dès 16 ans

9 Rue des Gazomètres, 1205 Genève

________________________________

&

Tarif normal : 20.-

Prélocation : 15.-

Tarif réduit – 26 ans : 15.-

Carte 20ans/20francs : 14.-

Prix de soutien : 30.-

________________________________

㋡ . ’ ́ ́ . ́ ́ ̀ , ‘ ́ ̀ .

Explorez toute de notre programmation sur notre site internet www.legroove.ch

Le Groove rue des Gazomètres 9 Genève 1205 Jonction Genève http://www.legroove.ch/ https://www.facebook.com/legroovegva;https://www.instagram.com/legroove_gva/ [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 18K Followers, 1,209 Following, 345 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from ud835uddd7ud835udde2ud835udde5ud835udddcud835udde6 (@doris.wav) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « ud835uddd7ud835udde2ud835udde5ud835udddcud835udde6 (@doris.wav) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/483303856_944602477868543_9166536768947179800_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=100&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=Bcx7ARitFxwQ7kNvwGdTPzh&_nc_oc=AdpVrNdc470w6l_UnUgsMHcwpVeyOmQboO4LeySqMqqEsV-lskHOHx6dPav7a3u2FEI&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ss=7f60f&oh=00_Af64JWvHHpHlnMNM5dpK5MVMfIFHNzep1FckxiQ0yjPeZQ&oe=69FF9387 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/doris.wav/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/doris.wav/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 641 Followers, 1,630 Following, 188 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Tissiu00e8res Jessica (DJ L-Vira) (@tissieresjessica_dj_lvira) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Tissiu00e8res Jessica (DJ L-Vira) (@tissieresjessica_dj_lvira) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.82787-19/570745288_18532352605002718_5407162834988140717_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=102&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=DDWi4Cul46wQ7kNvwHvaXdN&_nc_oc=AdpltGlPWw2hcoWDjOLCadwVMBTrsYu4rwz0iRdr6g8sgO2GW9d3cgTbBN-E2MYLeUs&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_gid=mcG77EplTASk8rsZ9HlaBA&_nc_ss=7f60f&oh=00_Af4Y6I8pR0qX-gt0XNySGKMD-VGviKbXqUwykWICF2L7eA&oe=69FFA412 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/tissieresjessica_dj_lvira/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/tissieresjessica_dj_lvira/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 919 Followers, 2,026 Following, 302 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from ud83cudd81ud83cudd70ud83cudd86ud83cudd7bud83cudd74ud83cudd74ud83cudd7d (@agnes_rawleen) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « ud83cudd81ud83cudd70ud83cudd86ud83cudd7bud83cudd74ud83cudd74ud83cudd7d (@agnes_rawleen) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad6-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/344764626_1228962431158231_3331391323196937205_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=100&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=zRuKopqgiU0Q7kNvwHnW0-N&_nc_oc=AdqmEOqajt1VmaeyiuH-tVeBNPHZXXsJObIVIVmuBgwmi0FHNiV8qrRix8oKEgoH7p0&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad6-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ss=7f60f&oh=00_Af4hX-JMCm8a9I-k15QxawQJkCdyFXtsdZGMeJgCwBmgiw&oe=69FF8BA0 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/agnes_rawleen/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/agnes_rawleen/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 1,092 Followers, 796 Following, 57 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from ua9c1ud80cude88ud808udd9cud83cudd7bud83cudd70ud83cudd86ud83cudd81ud83cudd74ud83cudd7dud83cudd70_ud83cudd7cud83cudd84ud83cudd82ud83cudd78ud83cudd72ud808udd9cud80cude89ua9c2 (@lawrena_music) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « ua9c1ud80cude88ud808udd9cud83cudd7bud83cudd70ud83cudd86ud83cudd81ud83cudd74ud83cudd7dud83cudd70_ud83cudd7cud83cudd84ud83cudd82ud83cudd78ud83cudd72ud808udd9cud80cude89ua9c2 (@lawrena_music) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/316003779_1141549606732346_3567914017807192737_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=107&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=xDl4CWlitBAQ7kNvwGpn5nR&_nc_oc=AdqLMNJ0RzWx6YUVGFWyz7mKiLRY6cM_WRJLoR0SoUKo8Xr7KqFdvp5HCYHSOQ5E2yo&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ss=7f60f&oh=00_Af7Hw84DoaY7Sh-_QwIF-I7u0KPkOGcysdkgg82D3Eo0Fg&oe=69FF8417 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/lawrena_music/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/lawrena_music/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 1,684 Followers, 917 Following, 25 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from LOULIX ud83dudd4a (@loulix_uptempo) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « LOULIX ud83dudd4a (@loulix_uptempo) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/230993417_556839552104161_3805611345064908081_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=108&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy4xMDgwLkMzIn0%3D&_nc_ohc=jPN_qaZ3CjcQ7kNvwGtsoHZ&_nc_oc=AdpqAd9Ax5Mcgyhd_O6N-Ubj464-vN9w2YhMERcW-XwNCOVIN_u-KzGFBbKuMKdfuFQ&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_ss=7f60f&oh=00_Af4EVJc15IVt-o9MQV3npjftDgKJfwhM7_c-85Ke2PDg8Q&oe=69FFA06A », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/loulix_uptempo/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/loulix_uptempo/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « 703 Followers, 1,012 Following, 41 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from u273a Lysma u273a (@lysmamuse) », « type »: « rich », « title »: « u273a Lysma u273a (@lysmamuse) u2022 Instagram profile », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.82787-19/589205381_18439575253099355_8988345646510416884_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100_tt6&_nc_cat=103&ccb=7-5&_nc_sid=bf7eb4&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLnd3dy43NTQuQzMifQ%3D%3D&_nc_ohc=sejd9wtn-JcQ7kNvwEVmleJ&_nc_oc=AdqXbgd235PdM9kuBDFnzPx-DG-a1SflOLUzDBIg1hxMrziT9tkY-cFv8sZ180ifnko&_nc_zt=24&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_gid=abGVzGte2-Q5pJ9ufCnXzQ&_nc_ss=7f60f&oh=00_Af7_ajZDg9xvgyoOQEFg2wrf2dihU2MW6lmsoRsYRSpaFg&oe=69FFA0A7 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/lysmamuse/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « options »: {« _disable_profile »: {« label »: « Disable profile embed », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/lysmamuse/ »}, {« link »: « http://www.legroove.ch »}]

Bunker Hardbass est de retour au @legroove_gva pour une édition 100% féminine: Hardstation, Echoes of bravery ✨

Bunker Hardbass