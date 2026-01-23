CANET ‘ART: ÉDITION 2026

Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : Samedi 2026-07-05 09:00:00

fin : 2026-09-06 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-05 2026-07-12 2026-07-19 2026-07-26 2026-08-02 2026-08-09 2026-08-23 2026-08-30 2026-09-06 2026-09-13 2026-09-20

Pour les amoureux d’art et d’artisanat d’art, le marché Canet ‘Art Édition 2026 aura lieu Place Méditerranée à Canet-Plage

les Dimanches Matin De 9h00 à 13h00.

En Juillet 05 12 19 26

En Août 02 09 23 30

En Septembre 06 13 20 (…

Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 62 18 27 11

English :

For lovers of arts and crafts, the Canet ?Art Édition 2026 market will take place at Place Méditerranée in Canet-Plage

sunday mornings from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

In July: 05 12 19 26

In August: 02 09 23 30

In September: 06 13 20 (…

L’événement CANET ‘ART: ÉDITION 2026 Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-01-23 par MAIRIE CANET