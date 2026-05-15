Canet-en-Roussillon

CONCERT DEUX VENTS DEUX SCÈNES

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 –

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-20 20:00:00

fin : 2026-06-20 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-20

Une soirée variété en live, au théâtre Jean Piat pour les plus grands fans de chansons françaises!

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3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 19 12 53 21

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English :

An evening of live variety, at the Jean Piat theater, for the biggest fans of French songs!

L’événement CONCERT DEUX VENTS DEUX SCÈNES Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par MAIRIE CANET