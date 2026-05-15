CONCERT DEUX VENTS DEUX SCÈNES Canet-en-Roussillon
CONCERT DEUX VENTS DEUX SCÈNES Canet-en-Roussillon samedi 20 juin 2026.
Canet-en-Roussillon
CONCERT DEUX VENTS DEUX SCÈNES
3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 –
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-20 20:00:00
fin : 2026-06-20 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-20
Une soirée variété en live, au théâtre Jean Piat pour les plus grands fans de chansons françaises!
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3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 19 12 53 21
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
An evening of live variety, at the Jean Piat theater, for the biggest fans of French songs!
L’événement CONCERT DEUX VENTS DEUX SCÈNES Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par MAIRIE CANET
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